Cancelling ladies football All-Ireland for minors is a 'complete own goal'

TWO prominent figures in Cork ladies football have criticised a recent decision by the sports governing body to scrap the All-Ireland series at underage level for 2021.

LGFA officials have cancelled national underage inter-county competitions for this season at U14, U16 and minor level which is the second successive year this has occurred. The LGFA has informed counties that provinces can organise a championship at these levels and they must be completed by the end of August.

Brian Cotter, the current chairperson of West Cork ladies football branded it a ‘lazy’ decision.

“It makes no sense. A small bit of thought and it could be done no problem. Last week should have been a huge week of celebration for ladies sport with the agreed equal funding across all the GAA forums, the increase in coverage of games and the availability of top stadiums nationwide for the players. Instead, here we are fighting with ourselves.”

The chairperson hopes common sense will ultimately prevail and the LGFA will reverse their decision.

“It is a complete own goal. It is very disappointing. They just seem to have no desire to do it. I hope they see the wood from the trees. A bit of cop-on is required. It is not too late.

"There is a full year there for the games to be played. I can guarantee you that not one player from the U14, U16, or minor squad would not be willing to play a game at any time of the year.

This is the wrong message to be sending out to young players. They just want the opportunity to represent their county.”

Cotter, who is involved with the Cork U16 ladies football team, said they are in talks with the Cork County Board to look at all their options.

“The County Board are just as upset as we are. There are plenty of irate players, parents, coaches, and club officials in Cork. The County Board are writing to Croke Park seeking clarity on the decision and looking for them to overturn their decision. This decision goes completely against player retention, volunteer retention, and player pathway.”

Bantry Blues club stalwart Anne O’Grady who has been involved with the Cork minor ladies footballers in recent years shares tge shock at the recent decision.

“It is definitely a backward step. It is bizarre. I still retain hope and I hope common sense will prevail.

"There is definitely a big appetite to hold these championships.

There are huge numbers training for both the Cork U16 and minor teams at present.

"I understand the window is tight, but why not run it later this year? They have months to play this, so I can’t understand the lack of vision.”