New Cork AUL soccer season will begin in July

THE new AUL soccer season will begin on July 23.

While the current season was cancelled last week by the committee due to Covid restrictions, they have today announced season 2021-'22 will begin in July for all divisions.

Following the announcement by the Taoiseach Micheal Martin on April 29 to allow the return of adult matches from June 7, the Cork AUL committee met recently. And after a lengthy deliberation on the subject of the commencement of football for the coming season, it was decided that Friday, July 23 would kick-off season 2021-'22 in earnest.

Clubs now have a definite timeline which is what they were looking for so pre-season training and challenge games can now be organised with a return date known to all.

Ted O’Mahony, the chairperson of the Cork AUL has decided to step down from the hot seat following a significant and tireless length of service to the organisation.

Ted has given the AUL 24 years of unbroken service and within that period of time, 21 years was devoted to the function of Fixtures Secretary.

Many people would have had their plate full with that duty alone, but Ted demonstrated his multi-tasking abilities as he also held down the Chairmanship of the league over 15 years.

No doubt, Ted’s input will be a huge loss to the league.

Ted O'Mahony presents the Team of the Year award for 2016-17 to John Paul Murphy (Captain Knocknaheeny Celtic), with Jim Cashman (Heiniken Ireland). Picture: Barry Peelo.

The Cork AUL wishes to congratulate Ted on a job well done as well as wishing him the best of health and best wishes for the future. So, the hard work for the committee now begins as they plan to meet up promptly to choose a new chairman\assistant chairman.

The organisation will also be looking towards strengthening their committee numbers as they plan to set about their ambitions for the future ahead.

Well, it’s hard to imagine that the last series of AUL fixtures was completed back on Sunday, October 4, 2020.

And while the recent announcement by the AUL to scrap the current season, brought disappointment from some of the clubs, there were others who felt that the time available to them as a result, would give them a great opportunity to catch up with some normal life again with their families and friends following the lifting of restrictions.

In any event, I think one thing is for sure – everyone in football will be so glad to get back on the grass to get involved once again in the many exciting cup and league competitions over the months ahead.

As per usual, the Cork AUL will use the usual media platforms going forward for keeping its clubs up to date with any feedback regarding registration, fees, plus any other pre-requisites for the new season ahead.

A format for the new season will also be available as soon as possible.