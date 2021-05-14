Fri, 14 May, 2021 - 09:15

Tough draws for Cork minor and U20 teams in 2021 Munster championship

Football squads on the same side as Kerry, while there are no easy matches on the hurling front either
Cork U20 hurler Daire O'Leary clears from Limerick's Mark McCarthy. Picture: INPHO/Ken Sutton

Eamonn Murphy

THE draw has taken place for the Munster minor and U20 hurling and football championships this summer.

While the delayed U20 All-Ireland hurling final from 2020 featuring Cork against Galway or Dublin isn't scheduled until July 10/11, Pat Ryan and his selectors will move straight onto the 2021 series after.

In the U20 hurling semi-final, the Rebels take on the winners of Tipperary and Waterford, while in the football equivalent, Keith Ricken's side will meet Kerry, with the other four counties on the other side of the draw.

Sean Horan battles Cork U20 David Buckley in last year's Munster final. Picture: Domnick Walsh
At minor, Noel Furlong's hurlers take on Clare in the quarter-final and then Limerick if they progress, the same sequence last year's squad had.

In football, Michael O'Brien's young side is paired with Waterford and must then meet Kerry provided they beat the Déise.

The dates and venues for the games will be confirmed by the Munster Council next Tuesday night.

READ NOW

