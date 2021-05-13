Advantage Cork in camogie opener with Tipp missing key players

Orla O’Dwyer is another player that Tipp will miss on Saturday. She is still in Australia, due home in late May. What a year she had in the AFLW, with the Brisbane Lions winning the grand final and being named Irish Player of the AFL. She’ll be highly conditioned when she returns, and it’ll just be a case of getting her eye back in.
“It’s our hurling — that last pass or last strike — that isn’t quite there and we’ve been working on that and trying to improve it, make the right decision at the right time,” Mullaney said.