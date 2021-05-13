End of the Rainbow approaches as Munster make nine changes for Connacht

There are nine changes to the starting 15 from last week’s 38-10 win over Ulster as Matt Gallagher, Damian de Allende, Ben Healy, Craig Casey, James Cronin, Rhys Marshall, Jean Kleyn, Billy Holland and CJ Stander all start.
Matt Gallagher; Andrew Conway, Dan Goggin, Damian de Allende, Shane Daly; Ben Healy, Craig Casey; James Cronin, Rhys Marshall, John Ryan; Jean Kleyn, Billy Holland; Gavin Coombes, Peter O’Mahony (c), CJ Stander.
Niall Scannell, Dave Kilcoyne, Stephen Archer, Tadhg Beirne, Jack O’Donoghue, Conor Murray, Joey Carbery, Keith Earls.
While Johann van Graan’s side have played some brilliant rugby in the wins over Leinster and Ulster they will have taken note of this deficiency in Connacht’s game, and will undoubtedly go after it.