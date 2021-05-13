Cork chairman Marc Sheehan pays fitting tribute to local GAA community 

CORK GAA Board chairman Marc Sheehan has paid tribute to the entire Cork GAA community for the resilience they have displayed during the past 12 months.

With inter-county action up and running and club games on the way, Marc has said the GAA people here in Cork and right around the country have stood tall when the need was greatest.

"When this pandemic initially became a reality, our club members really answered the call in their local communities by providing transport, support and assistance of a practical nature," commented Marc.

"Their interaction was crucial in terms of camaraderie, contact and communication with people who were in a very difficult situation.

"Now in the vaccination stage, the GAA is very much involved again with various centres in the county.

"Clubs have stepped up again, assisting people with online registration and providing transport. It's a measure of what we are about as a community-based organisation, that level of support is invaluable.

"I think that's why we are so strong. Our members have really shone through in difficult times and at this point, we encourage members to keep giving that assistance in their local area.

"Also over the past few months, the Rebels' Bounty draw provided another challenge for club members. It was one which was met head-on in all corners of the county," acknowledges Marc.

"We were very pleased with the overall result: 28,152 members in our first year. It was a process that started back in the autumn and it became reality for all of us when we had to knuckle down and focus on the first three draws at the end of March.

Jim O'Keeffe, Kearys Pro + General Manager, Pat Keane, Cork Senior Hurling Kit Man, Kieran Kingston, Cork Senior Hurling Manager, Marc Sheehan, Chairperson Cork County Board, Shane Barrett, Rob Downey, Niall Cashman and Daire Conroy, members of the Cork Senior Hurling squad, at Pairc Ui Chaoimh, Cork. Kearys Renault announces 3-year partnership with Cork Gaa, presenting 6 new branded Kearys Renault Trafic vans. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

"The response has been fantastic. It was a major body of work for the executive, the committee, club officers and all the sellers, obviously, the entire issue was hugely complicated by Covid.

"Every single club was involved, some at a phenomenal high level. Overall, it was tremendously successful for clubs for the brand of Cork GAA and for the County Board.

"It really showed the strength of Cork GAA and the resilience of everybody involved."

Meantime on the playing fields, he has words of praise for management and players.

"All our inter-county players have shown great commitment over the past few months and through lockdown last year before formal training. Their resilience and their attitude is very laudable.

"It's particularly difficult when you are in traps on your own.

"Zoom supports and meetings were available but it's obviously not the same. Our team managers have also been working extremely hard on the assignments ahead.

"Finally, it would be remiss not to mention Killian O'Hanlon and Aidan Browne, who sustained very serious injuries after the resumption of training. We all wish them well in their recovery."