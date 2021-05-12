Cork's ladies football league games at Páirc Uí Chaoimh will be live on TG4

GOOD news for Cork ladies football supporters, the Rebels' opening two league matches will be screened among the 10 being broadcast by TG4 in the coming weeks.

This is more than double the four games broadcast from the secondary competition in 2020.

Cork will be in Páirc Uí Chaoimh for both games, maintaining the overdue access to the stadium for the county's women's teams, which has been a positive development since it was reopened in 2017.

Friday week, May 21 the Lidl-sponsored Ladies National Football Leagues will get underway as Cork meet Tipperary at 7.30pm.

Then on May 29, there is a repeat of the 2020 All-Ireland final as Cork's clash with Dublin will be shown.

Former Cork All-Ireland winners Rena Buckley and Rhóna Ní Bhuachalla will be involved in the broadcast teams. If Ephie Fitzgerald's side make the knockout stages, the semi-finals and final will also be screened on TG4.

"For over 20 years TG4 has been the home of live and exclusive television broadcasting of Ladies Gaelic Football. With TG4’s increased coverage of the 2021 Lidl National Leagues, we continue to lead the way in broadcasting of women’s sport in Ireland and ensures that women’s sport is front and centre for television audiences," Rónán Ó Coisdealbha, TG4 Head of Sport, said.

"TG4 is delighted to make even more games available to the public on free-to-air television."