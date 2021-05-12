Thurles beckons for Cork when they meet Limerick in Munster semi-final

THE Cork and Limerick Munster hurling semi-final will be the main event on Saturday, July 3 in Semple Stadium.

With home and away arrangements not in place for the 2021 championship due to the absence of fans, the Rebels don't have to travel to the Gaelic Grounds and instead meet the All-Ireland winners in Thurles.

With a prime-time Saturday night slot, a huge TV audience is sure to tune in to watch the counties who served up some memorable games in 2018 and 2019 collide. They'll face each other a month earlier, on Saturday, June 5 in the league on Limerick's turf. It's a safe bet neither manager will reveal his full hand there.

Clare and Waterford meet in Semple Stadium on Sunday, June 27, at 3.15pm, with the winners taking on Tipp on July 4 at 4pm. Páirc Uí Chaoimh will stage that tie if the Déise prevail.

The Cork footballers will also play their provincial semi-final on a Saturday, July 10 at 3pm, in the Gaelic Grounds or Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

Cork manager Ronan McCarthy and coach Cian O'Neill. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Ronan McCarthy's side will have home advantage if Waterford, managed by Corkonian Shane Ronayne, upset the odds on June 26 against a Limerick outfit that only fell short to Tipp last season in extra time.

Read More Cork native Shane Ronayne could face Rebels as new Waterford boss

Kerry are on the other side of the draw. Kerry-Clare is in Fitzgerald Stadium on June 26 at 7pm. If the Kingdom are victorious they'll head to Thurles to face Munster champions Tipperary on July 10 at 7pm.

The Munster hurling final is Sunday, July 18, 4pm, and the football decider a week later, 3.15pm. The latter will be in Killarney if it's Kerry-Cork.