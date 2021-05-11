Tue, 11 May, 2021 - 16:20

Weekend games to go ahead as camogie vote for a split season

Weekend games to go ahead as camogie vote for a split season

Cork's Ashling Thompson in action against Anna Farrell, Kilkenny in last year's championship. The Camogie Association has confirmed there will be a split season this year with the inter-county championship starting once the league is over.

Rory Noonan

The Camogie Association has confirmed that the poll of clubs that took place over the last few days has concluded.

The response of clubs was positive with 62% of clubs returning a vote. 53% of those clubs voted for option 2 with 47% voting for option 1.

This means that the Camogie Association will now run the 2021 Inter-County Championship, after the Littlewoods Ireland National Leagues which start this weekend, followed by club championship competitions.

This means that Cork's game against Tipperary will now go ahead as planned on Saturday at Páirc Uí Chaoimh as the threat by inter-county players not to play is now gone.

In a statement, the Camogie Association said: "We would like to thank all of our members who carefully considered the two options and participated in this process.

"We have a result and a mandate from our members, which we will respect and implement. Planning will start immediately at national and county level to maximise camogie activity for all players throughout 2021.

"The next steps for the Camogie Association are to detail the fixtures structure, collaborate with our colleagues in the GPA in relation to the feedback from our clubs, and work with broadcast partners to try and ensure maximum coverage possible for all of our Camogie on 2021.

"This comes on the back of welcome news from Government yesterday that female inter-county camogie players will receive the same amount of funding as their male counterparts from 2021 onwards.

"The Camogie Association welcome this decision, and the formal acknowledgement of the contributions that the Camogie Association, camogie volunteers and players across the club network and at inter-county level, make to Irish sport, society, culture, and heritage. We will work with government and sport Ireland in relation to the rollout of this funding."

More in this section

Bandon's Nicola Tuthill Records Another Personal Best At European Cup in Split  Bandon's Nicola Tuthill Records Another Personal Best At European Cup in Split 
Frank Linehan left a rich legacy for others to follow Frank Linehan left a rich legacy for others to follow
Glen Rovers v Blackrock - Cork County Premier Senior Club Hurling Championship Final Cork GAA release details of groups and dates for new hurling and football Leagues Cups
Mayfield GAA Club launch new fundraiser with the help of Lord Mayor Joe Kavanagh

Mayfield GAA Club launch new fundraiser with the help of Lord Mayor Joe Kavanagh

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Birthday tradition Diabetes and kids' parties: You can have your cake and eat it
Protecting your livestock for the seasons to come Protecting your livestock for the seasons to come
Cushion the blow of sleep problems with a Reflex Pillow Cushion the blow of sleep problems with a Reflex Pillow

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY