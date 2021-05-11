Mayfield GAA Club launch new fundraiser with the help of Lord Mayor Joe Kavanagh

MAYFIELD GAA Club welcomed Lord Mayor Joe Kavanagh in the company of his wife Stephanie to their grounds to launch their fundraising campaign for their new Astroturf pitch.

The club have some ambitious plans to build an Astroturf pitch for the future development of all the juvenile, ladies and adult teams throughout the club.

The fundraising committee have a host of fundraisers planned over the coming years with the first kicking off over the June BH weekend and are planning a family Moveathon event where they want the whole community to walk/run/cycle 5Km and donate to their event online.

The club have set ambitious targets to go with their ambitious plans and are hoping the whole community will get behind their fundraising initiatives to allow them achieve their goals.

The Mayfield GAA club was founded in 1893 and who could forget February 2017 when they were crowned Junior hurling All-Ireland champions and the Lord Mayor a hard working councillor in the community is urging all members past and present to get involved.

“I can see with the present facilities the Mayfield GAA club have at their disposal they have worked very hard over the years to reach this level and now they are taking another giant step in ensuring that all members avail of a state of the art Astroturf pitch,” said the Lord Mayor.

In the present pandemic keeping young people active in training is crucial according to the Lord Mayor.

Lord Mayor Joe Kavanagh being put through is paces by Mayfield academy star Oisin O’Sullivan.

“The last thing any community wants is having young people with nothing to do and now with the clubs back at juvenile level and the Adult section awaiting their step back into action the feel good factor will hopefully generate a buzz within all clubs,” added Cllr Kavanagh.

The northside club are hoping their coming Moveathon will raise finance that will help their Astroturf venture with club PRO Stephen Hackett one of the driving forces on the club executive committee.

“I think when you look at Mayfield United soccer club I think their facilities are a credit to them and with a big drive going on within our juvenile section we are determined to achieve our goal,” said Stephen Hackett.

Since taking over as PRO Stephen has been active with the county board Rebel Bounty draw and he is once again asking families to join in the fun of the Moveathon.

“I think it’s a great way for people to do something for their club because after the last 16 months when funds were hard to raise I am sure people will appreciate we are an integral part of our community.

“People in the past have always been generous and hopefully they will appreciate the work and guidance we give to many people of all ages,” concluded Hackett.