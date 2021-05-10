Current AUL soccer season has been cancelled

THE following message has been sent to all clubs in the AUL this afternoon.

"Please be advised that the decision has been made to cancel the 2020/2021 season.

"We, the Cork AUL management committee, are meeting this week with regards to the start date of the new season and will let you know as soon as possible.

"We appreciate this decision will be extremely disappointing for clubs and players alike, but it was taken with the best interest of all involved.

"Our sincerest apologies to all our clubs and players involved and affected by this decision, but Health and Safety is paramount."

This news will bring huge disappointment to hundreds of senior players who are just returning to training tonight with their clubs.