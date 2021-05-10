Mon, 10 May, 2021 - 17:15

Current AUL soccer season has been cancelled

AUL Committee to meet this week to decide when the new soccer season begins 
Current AUL soccer season has been cancelled

Grattan United's captain John Paul O'Sullivan (left) with Temple United's captain Jordan Morrissey accompanied by referee Paul O'Sullivan.

THE following message has been sent to all clubs in the AUL this afternoon.

"Please be advised that the decision has been made to cancel the 2020/2021 season. 

"We, the Cork AUL management committee, are meeting this week with regards to the start date of the new season and will let you know as soon as possible.

"We appreciate this decision will be extremely disappointing for clubs and players alike, but it was taken with the best interest of all involved.

"Our sincerest apologies to all our clubs and players involved and affected by this decision, but Health and Safety is paramount."

This news will bring huge disappointment to hundreds of senior players who are just returning to training tonight with their clubs.

More in this section

Kinsale's John Murphy makes it two wins from three in his Walker Cup debut with a foursomes win with Mark Power Kinsale's John Murphy makes it two wins from three in his Walker Cup debut with a foursomes win with Mark Power
Cork Hurling Management Press Conference Cork GAA running summer performance camp for U14 and U15 players
Barnsley v Norwich City - Sky Bet Championship - Oakwell Cork striker Adam Idah hits the net as Norwich celebrate promotion
cork soccer
Glanmire Ladies Football Club are indebted to the support and sponsorship of Ryan's SuperValu

Glanmire Ladies Football Club are indebted to the support and sponsorship of Ryan's SuperValu

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Birthday tradition Diabetes and kids' parties: You can have your cake and eat it
Protecting your livestock for the seasons to come Protecting your livestock for the seasons to come
Cushion the blow of sleep problems with a Reflex Pillow Cushion the blow of sleep problems with a Reflex Pillow

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY