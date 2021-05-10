Three areas Cork hurlers can improve before facing Tipp

FULL FOCUS

While the quick three-goal salvo from Shane Kingston and Alan Connolly put Cork into a 13-point lead that wasn’t going to be overhauled with only injury time remaining, there was still a sloppiness in the way that the team were taken for 1-3 without reply between Connolly’s second goal and Seán Cleere’s full-time whistle.

The defending for most of the game was proactive and disciplined for the most part and it is that which management look to ensure is present for the whole game.

Damien Cahalane, Billy Hennessy and Sean O’Donoghue of Cork in action against Stephen Bennett and Calum Lyons of Waterford. Picture: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

NO EASY GIVEAWAYS

Early in the second half, Waterford were presented with a couple of gifted scores as Cork’s passing in defence was short of the quality needed, allowing the visitors to intercept and punish them.

Obviously, in the first game out there will be an element of rustiness and the team deserve credit for sticking to the game plan and showing the composure to ensure that it was ultimately successful.

At the same time, cheap scores cannot be countenanced come championship time.

(EVEN MORE) RUTHLESSNESS

It might seem churlish after a game in which Cork scored five goals but, even before the three late strikes, there were a few opportunities that had gone begging.

Cork manager Kieran Kingston and captain Patrick Horgan. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

An early Jack O’Connor chance from a tight angle was far from a gimme but Patrick Horgan, set up by a nice Tim O’Mahony pass just before the half-hour, should have made it harder for Billy Nolan in the Waterford goal.

Early in the second half, Horgan was denied again, though to be fair to him it took a superb block from Conor Prunty on that occasion.