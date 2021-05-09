Seomra Nate turns the tables on Skywalker Barry at Curraheen Park

THE eagerly awaited clash of Skywalker Barry and Seomra Nate in the second semi-final of The Clona Blaze At Stud Open 525 At Curraheen Park did not disappoint.

It provided those present with another great spectacle but this time Seomra trained by Chris Houlihan for Patrick O Connor, Castleisland came out on top.

Deadly Samuri was the early leader but when he missed his footing at the opening bend Seomra quickly seized the opportunity to shoot into a two length lead.

His excellent split of 16.07 at the third bend saw him hold a four length advantage but Skywalker, who did not have the clearest of passages early on, was now in full flight and beginning to reduce the leeway.

But the one up front was not for catching and he crossed the line with two lengths to spare over Skywalker with Hello Hammond flying home to claim the last final spot another length away in third in 28.36.

In the opening semi final which cut up to a five dog race due to the absence of Strides Bilibong, Mohane Gent on the rail showed the way to the third bend where he quickly gave way to the Graham Holland trained Sweep The Yard who then pulled clear down the home straight to have four lengths in hand over the dead heaters Chasing Belfast and Cashen Dolphin in a time of 28.43.

Edencurra Brae owned by John Murray & Michael Spillane, Enniskeane put up a fine staying performance in an D4 750 stopping the clock in a respectable 41.83.

Away in front he made every yard of the running coming home strongly with six and a half lengths to spare over Ashgrove Classic.

Quivers Pebbles owned by Liam Murphy, Templeglantine never left any doubt about the final outcome of an A2/3.

Skywalker Barry, winner of the 1st heat of the 1st round of the €17,000 Clona Blaze at Curraheen Park. Photographed with Mark O'Donovan (Trainer).

Making every post a winning one he came home with ten and a half lengths to spare over Kilmoney Sid in a smart 28.71.

Be A Hero owned by The One-O-One-Syndicate, Tullow caused an upset in an open 750 the Michael English trained runner leading from pillar to post in 42.02.

Haughty Coady owned by Frank Clune & Anne O Brien, Mallow followed up on his 28.38 effort of the previous week with another fine victory in an A0/1in a smashing 28.49.

Never in any danger had he led from pillar to post where he had two and a half lengths to spare at the line over Cornerhouse Lady.

Trainer Kieran Lynch rounded off the night with a fine double courtesy of Bielsas Rebel and Gangster Sham both of whom took A2’s in 28.74 & 28.86 respectively.