City boss Collins describes Saturday's performance as a sloppy one as they lose 3-1 against Wexford

CORK CITY'S Women’s manager Rónán Collins described his side’s performance as “sloppy” after they fell to their third successive defeat at Turner’s Cross so far this season on Saturday afternoon losing 3-1 to Wexford.

A brace from Aoibheann Clancy and a close-range finish from Sinead Taylor was enough to earn Wexford Youths the three points last weekend as City’s winless run at the beginning of the new campaign stretches to six games.

“It’s disappointing, I just don’t think we performed as well as we did in other games. In general, we were sloppy,” lamented Collins.

“I’m disappointed with a lot of elements, we definitely were sloppy.

"We didn’t move the ball like we usually do and that allowed Wexford… I thought they played well but that allowed them to play well.

“It gave them good field position and allowed them to shift the ball around the pitch.

“We corrected some of that at half time, we came out and gave them a bit of a challenge in the second half but it wasn’t to be.

“We weren’t trying to be direct but that’s what happened and that obviously suited them because they are a physical team and they were able to come up and win it.

“We played a phase later in the second half and then turned them and that gave us far more going forward but we have to play, we have to be brave to play.

“We were maybe a bit fatigued - one or two of them - and that showed.

"There was that bit of sloppiness in our game which there can’t be when you are playing against a team that relies on their physicality, we played into their hands.

“The last two games we started much better, it was something we talked about and we scored really early last week.

“This week we came really close to scoring early. They scored then with their first sight and their first two goals were from set-pieces, they are obviously good off them but we have to be better at defending them.”

Defender Lauren Singleton in action for Cork City FC against Wexford Youths WFC.

One of the positives to take from the game was that they finally grabbed their first goal at their new home with Sarah McKevitt returning from injury to do the honours. It was also her first strike for the club.

“It was a good goal,” added Collins.

“She did well, it took her a while to get into the game but when she did get into it. I thought there was good link-up play and in the middle part of that second half, we looked very dangerous going forward with the girls that were there.

“It was a good finish, 2-1 we were in the game then but it’s good to have her back and there are a few more players getting closer to returning as well.”