Kinsale golfer John Murphy shows his class at the Walker Cup

JOHN Murphy and Mark Power came from behind to win the first point for GB&I this afternoon in the opening session of the Walker Cup.

Playing at a windy Seminole Golf Club on the Atlantic coast in Florida, the pair only took the lead on the 17th, and a measured two putt on the final green saw the pair claim the point in the morning foursomes. The two Irish players were paired together, while it was expected both teams were hit by illness earlier in the week and it was unclear who would be fit to play today.

.@john_murphy5 sinks his putt on 18 to put the first point on the board for GB&I 🇬🇧🇮🇪 in the 48th #WalkerCup. pic.twitter.com/Xq6LqIPnDq — The Walker Cup (@WalkerCup) May 8, 2021

Needless to day Murphy was still on a high when it came to his post round interview with the Golf Channel, and he explained how they dealt with the pressure of being three down on two occasions.

“I said to Mark both times we’re playing great, we’ve got to stick to what we’re doing.

We got a couple of bad breaks early on but lets not try and force anything, this is a golf course for mistakes and we’ll let them make the mistakes. We stuck to our game plan very well and stayed patient.”

Power too was delighted with the result and credited Murphy with some solid advice early in the round, “The old head here calmed me down today, he said just hit fairways and hit greens and we’ll wear these guys down.”

John Murphy, of the Great Britain and Ireland team, smiles as he walks to the third tee. Picture: AP Photo/Gerald Herbert

Playing a Walker Cup match with a fellow Irishman was a real treat for both golfers and the Kilkenny man did a great job of describing it.

“It’s amazing. We were talking about it this week, we played Home Internationals together, played together when we were 15 and 16. On the first tee we said we were just going to just going to enjoy today and embrace it.”

It was a day of comebacks for GB&I. At one stage they were 4-0 down on the course but when the last match finished it was 2-2 on the scoreboard.

Both Irish golfers are back in action this evening in the opening singles. Power is out second against Davis Thompson while Murphy has the anchor spot on the team and will face world No 18 Cole Hammer.

They tee off at 8.47pm (Irish time) with coverage continuing on Sky Sports and the Golf Channel.