Sat, 08 May, 2021 - 18:30

Kinsale golfer John Murphy shows his class at the Walker Cup

Irish duo came battled back to win the first point for GB&I in Florida 
Kinsale golfer John Murphy shows his class at the Walker Cup

John Murphy, of the Great Britain and Ireland team, watches his tee shot on the fifth hole in the foursome matches during the Walker Cup. Picture: AP Photo/Brynn Anderson

Niall O’Shea

JOHN Murphy and Mark Power came from behind to win the first point for GB&I this afternoon in the opening session of the Walker Cup. 

Playing at a windy Seminole Golf Club on the Atlantic coast in Florida, the pair only took the lead on the 17th, and a measured two putt on the final green saw the pair claim the point in the morning foursomes. The two Irish players were paired together, while it was expected both teams were hit by illness earlier in the week and it was unclear who would be fit to play today.

Needless to day Murphy was still on a high when it came to his post round interview with the Golf Channel, and he explained how they dealt with the pressure of being three down on two occasions. 

“I said to Mark both times we’re playing great, we’ve got to stick to what we’re doing. 

We got a couple of bad breaks early on but lets not try and force anything, this is a golf course for mistakes and we’ll let them make the mistakes. We stuck to our game plan very well and stayed patient.” 

Power too was delighted with the result and credited Murphy with some solid advice early in the round, “The old head here calmed me down today, he said just hit fairways and hit greens and we’ll wear these guys down.” 

John Murphy, of the Great Britain and Ireland team, smiles as he walks to the third tee. Picture: AP Photo/Gerald Herbert
John Murphy, of the Great Britain and Ireland team, smiles as he walks to the third tee. Picture: AP Photo/Gerald Herbert

Playing a Walker Cup match with a fellow Irishman was a real treat for both golfers and the Kilkenny man did a great job of describing it.

“It’s amazing. We were talking about it this week, we played Home Internationals together, played together when we were 15 and 16. On the first tee we said we were just going to just going to enjoy today and embrace it.” 

It was a day of comebacks for GB&I. At one stage they were 4-0 down on the course but when the last match finished it was 2-2 on the scoreboard.

Both Irish golfers are back in action this evening in the opening singles. Power is out second against Davis Thompson while Murphy has the anchor spot on the team and will face world No 18 Cole Hammer. 

They tee off at 8.47pm (Irish time) with coverage continuing on Sky Sports and the Golf Channel.

Read More

Kinsale Golf Club prepares to watch one of their own John Murphy in action at the Walker Cup this weekend

More in this section

Barnsley v Norwich City - Sky Bet Championship - Oakwell Cork striker Adam Idah hits the net as Norwich celebrate promotion
Munster v Ulster - Guinness PRO14 Rainbow Cup Impressive Munster pick up another victory in the Rainbow Cup
MSL games set for June but current season could still be cancelled MSL games set for June but current season could still be cancelled
cork golf
Cork Hurling Management Press Conference

Cork GAA running summer performance camp for U14 and U15 players

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Birthday tradition Diabetes and kids' parties: You can have your cake and eat it
Protecting your livestock for the seasons to come Protecting your livestock for the seasons to come
Cushion the blow of sleep problems with a Reflex Pillow Cushion the blow of sleep problems with a Reflex Pillow

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY