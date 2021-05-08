Cork GAA running summer performance camp for U14 and U15 players

CORK GAA is running the inaugural Páirc Uí Chaoimh 'Performance Camp' for GAA players born in 2006 and 2007 from June 28 to July 2.

The camp has been designed by Aidan O’Connell, the High-Performance Manager with Cork GAA, and will be delivered by expert coaches and practitioners who work across the various inter-county teams and Rebel Óg squads.

It's cost €200 with an early bird offer of €160 and is limited to 60 players. You can book here.

The primary goal of this fun-based training camp is to expose the players to age-appropriate best practice coaching across the four big pillars of performance including hurling and football skills, athletic development, performance psychology, and health and lifestyle skills.

The camp will have a particular focus on developing the core attacking and defending skills in both codes as well as speed, agility and power from an athletic development perspective. Performance psychology skills will concentrate on leadership, teamwork, confidence and emotional control.

While education on recovery techniques, sleep, nutrition and time management will be central to the health and lifestyle aspect of the camp.

Speaking at the launch, Aidan O’Connell said: “I’m delighted to be launching the Páirc Uí Chaoimh Performance Camp for our younger players. This fun training camp will provide an exciting opportunity for these 14- and 15-year-old players to learn and develop the core performance skills that will add value to their development both on and off the pitch.

"Fortunately, we can draw from our various intercounty set-ups a selection of high-Performance coaches and practitioners that will provide high-quality coaching across the technical skills of the game, athletic development, performance psychology and health and lifestyle skills.

"We are excited to provide these committed young players with a unique experience that will help them on the road to optimising their potential.”