'Our young players are eager to learn and willing to work hard'

CORK City manager Colin Healy believes his side is on the right track after their 5-0 victory over Wexford Youths.

The win was City’s biggest at Turner's Cross since October 2018 – when they defeated Bray Wanderers 5-1 – and speaking after the game, the City boss was pleased with his side defensively and offensively.

“We picked up a good point in Bray last week. It gave us a bit of confidence coming in here tonight. To get five goals, you could see afterwards in the dressing room, the players were delighted for themselves. They put on a good performance tonight.

“It’s always important getting the clean sheet as well. It always helps. Obviously, to get the five goals will create confidence. We haven’t been scoring many goals but the ones we got were good tonight. Hopefully, we can bring that into next week and get a bit of confidence inside of the dressing room."

City had struggled this season before the Wexford game. The players' confidence has often been questioned but Healy never doubted the belief the players had in themselves.

“When the lads are coming in training, training has been fine. They train well. We just gave away silly goals. We got some good goals tonight. Scoring goals always gives you a chance.

The confidence is fine, there is no problem with the confidence. They're all young lads. They're eager to learn, so, I never had any problems that way.

“It’s not nice when your losing games but when it happens, you just need to keep the head down and keep working hard. With the players that we have, you know what you are going to get from them.

"You get the hard work, and they showed that there tonight, and they were rewarded with getting five goals. I just want to win games and it was good there tonight.”

Goalkeeper Mark McNulty tips the ball over the bar from a Wexford free-kick against Cork City FC in the second half. Picture: Larry Cummins.

Having looked vulnerable throughout the season at set-plays, City reversed the roles against Youths, scoring two of their five goals from set-pieces – one from a corner and the other from a long throw – and Healy is aware just how important set plays will be in the league this season.

“We always work on set-pieces. It’s so important in these games. The delivery is the most important thing, and the delivery was right there tonight. I think set-pieces are important every week.

"We do a lot of work on them. Jack (Baxter) played the ball in and it was a great finish by Cian (Murphy). Set-pieces are important in this league. We got done by a few set-pieces ourselves but listen, the boys put on a good performance and we got some good goals tonight."

Towards the end of the game, some City fans could be heard singing outside of Turner's Cross. With restrictions lifting, there are hopes that fans might be able to return to games in the coming months. The City manager would love to see City fans back inside the ground as long as it is safe to do so.

“It would be great to get them (supporters) back in because when they are back in here, this is the best place to play football. But obviously, things have to be a safe environment. But It would be great to get them back in because it is a different place when they are back in."

City travel to Dublin next weekend to face First Division leaders UCD. The students are unbeaten this season and head into the game on the back of an impressive 3-2 over Treaty United having come from two goals down.