Late goal sinks Cobh Ramblers on the road to Cabinteely 

Cabinteely 1 Cobh Ramblers 0

CABINTEELY struck late to hand a second defeat in a row to Cobh Ramblers in this League Of Ireland First Division clash at Stradbrook on Friday night.

Again Ramblers played well in spells, but crucially they were not to get the right result.

The away side began brightly and had a great opportunity to take the lead in the opening minutes. After being slipped in by a neat through ball from Killian Cooper, Chris O’Reilly had a great early chance for Ramblers, but his low strike was saved well by the Cabinteely keeper Adam Hayden.

Cabinteely, who made one change to their win on the road in Athlone last time out, gradually came into the contest, but overall the opening quarter of the contest was a tight affair.

Hegarty got an effort away for Cobh in the 20th minute, but the Cabinteely defence blocked the ball down well.

Ramblers looked to continue to apply the pressure and just shy of the half-hour mark, with Hegarty threatening from an Ian Turner corner kick.

The home side had a decent chance to go into the lead heading into the final few minutes of the opening 45. Kieran Marty Waters did well to get his effort away, but Sean Barron in the Cobh goal got down to save well.

Cabinteely went close shortly after the break, with Eoin McPhillips forcing a save out of Barron.

On 53 minutes, David O’Leary went close for Ramblers, with his effort from the edge of the box being tipped over by the Cabinteely shot-stopper, while Killian Cooper went close to scoring from a good position.

Cabinteely, who created more chances in the second half, were causing Ramblers most problems on the break. Some impressive individual play from Marty Waters saw Cabinteely go very close to opening the scoring, with Ben Hanrahan shooting inches wide moments later.

There was more of a tempo to the second half, with both sides doing their best to search for the opening goal.

Chris O’Reilly went very close for Cobh in the 72nd minute with a low driving strike which was saved well.

With the game in the 87th minute, Cabinteely went into the lead. Mitchell Byrne was the man who broke free to finish from close range and hand late heartbreak to Cobh.

Jake Hegarty of Cobh Ramblers has a shot blocked by Luke McWilliams of Cabinteely. Picture: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

CABINTEELY: Adam Hayden: Daniel Blackbyrne, Luke McWilliams, Dean Casey, Mitchell Byrne: Niall Barnes, Eoin Massey, Zak O’Neill, Jordan Payne: Kieran Marty Waters, Ben Hanrahan.

Subs: Eoin McPhillips for Massey (47), Jem Campion for Hanrahan (81), Luke Clucas for Payne (90).

COBH RAMBLERS: Sean Barron; John Kavanagh, Naythan Coleman, Cian Murphy, Darryl Walsh: Lee Devitt, David O’Leary, Ian Turner, Christopher O’Reilly: Killian Cooper, Jake Hegarty.

Sub: Conor Drinan for Cooper (78).

Referee: Gavin Colfer.