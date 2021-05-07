MSL games set for June but current season could still be cancelled

MUNSTER Senior League players will return to action by the end of June, be it to finish the season or to kick off the 2021/22 campaign.

The current season will be declared incomplete should the league choose the latter option.

The management committee held an online meeting with club representatives last night with a view to planning a return to football and the league is expected to inform clubs of their decision on Saturday.

Held online, MSL chairman John Finnegan said it was a very good meeting, with the vast majority of clubs in attendance, and everyone had their say.

The main point to emerge from the meeting was that both the league management committee and clubs agreed that a return to play as soon as possible is the universal goal.

Teams haven't played since early October when Level restrictions were introduced, leaving most clubs with almost two-thirds of their season to complete, more in some cases.

“We had a very good informative meeting, with almost all of the league's clubs taking part,” said Finnegan.

“It was a very positive meeting with no rancor and everybody had their say. It was clear that the clubs just want to get back playing as soon as possible, but player welfare was also foremost in their views.

“In the end, we have two options, complete the current season, or cancel it and begin a new one, but whichever option we choose, we should be back playing by the end of June.

Clubs will return to training in pods from Monday, but Finnegan is keen that managers and players will know the path ahead when they take to the training pitches.

“We will inform the clubs tomorrow which option we will be taking. It's important that the players and managers know what they will be training for – the completion of this campaign or the beginning of a new one.

“Either way, though, we will be back playing in June; waiting until August to return playing was not an option, so whatever decision is made, players can look forward to matches being played by the end of June.”