West Cork underage soccer for boys and girls set to return early in June

THE SuperValu West Cork Schoolboys and Schoolgirls League is hoping to kick off a new season of youths football in early June.

A return to competitive action in early June will be music to the ears of hundreds of West Cork Schoolboys and Schoolgirls League players whose previous season was abruptly cut short by Covid-19.

The current plan for the WCSSL is to run the opening rounds of their SuperValu WCCSL Cup tournaments, most likely but not yet confirmed, to commence on Saturday, June 12th.

One round of league fixtures is also provisionally being organised around that date with the possibility of those games taking place midweek.

Last year, the WCSSL came up with a novel restructuring of their regional cup competitions.

It proved a big success. As part of the WCSSL’s safe return to football, each the region’s knockout competitions were run off as mini-blitzes and completed before the end of August 2020.

Designated venues housed each cup qualifying groups with all (group) matches completed in one day. Following that, the concluding semi-final and final rounds of the WCSSL Cups were also run off on the same day at a single venue.

It is the West Cork Schoolboys and Schoolgirls League Committee’s intention to run their cup competitions in a similar manner once again this year.

Last season’s SuperValu U11 Cup was won by Bantry Bay Rovers following a 1-0 defeat of Dunmanway Town.

Bay Rovers Rebels defeated the Mohona club by the same scoreline in the U12 Cup decider. Lyre Rovers denied Bantry Bay a third cup success following a 2-0 triumph in the U13 Cup final.

The SuperValu WCCSL U14 competition proved equally entertaining. Skibbereen AFC and Drinagh Rangers finished 1-1 in the U14 Cup final before the Canon Crowley Park side edged a penalty shootout 5-3.

Rangers followed up that success by also claiming the SuperValu U15 Cup following a 4-0 defeat of Bunratty United. Riverside Athletic edged the Schull club 1-0 in the U16 Cup decider.

Now, in 2021, the WCSSL believes it can alleviate the pressure of extra sporting demands on their schoolboys and schoolgirls players by lessening the amount of outdoor games they will be asked to fulfil.

The WCCSL’s Committee believes utilising a Champions League or group-style approach to their cups, an approach that proved hugely successful in last year’s knockout competitions, will enable the completion of all competition fixtures in a timely manner.

This format will also give every team something to play for right up until the end of the season. The WCSSL believes the group system approach keeps teams interested. The bottom line is that the WCSSL wants to make playing football as enjoyable as possible for all the participants involved.