Cobh Ramblers' Ian Turner missing the buzz from fans in the stands

IT has been a decade since he first won a league medal in the League of Ireland First Division.

Since then he has enjoyed a lot of success with Cork City.

He now plies his trade with Cobh Ramblers where he hopes he can play his part in taking his side back up to the top tier of Irish football.

Ian Turner has been playing with Ramblers since 2019; prior to this, he had experience at clubs Cork City, Limerick, and St Pat’s.

He is currently part of Stuart Ashton’s Cobh side and he is thoroughly enjoying what is turning out to be a really competitive league.

“I think anyone watching the First Division this year will know it’s a tough league; there’s not much between teams and anyone can beat anyone, so each week you will see some unexpected results,” said Turner.

DISAPPOINTED

With just five points from six games, although pleased with their performances to date, Turner is disappointed with their results.

“It’s been a bit frustrating for us because I feel our performances have been a lot better than what the points total is showing.

We have also had a lot of injuries which hasn’t helped, but it is still very early and the mood is still positive.

“I think the results definitely don’t tell the real story of our season so far. We feel like we deserved more out of other games, including the opening game against Cork City.

“The performances have been good, apart from the UCD game, so we need to just build on that and hopefully get that little bit of luck to help us along.

“I think we have conceded a lot of poor goals which we will look to improve on.

“When we are at our best I think we defend well as a team and if we can get back to that, we will start picking up more results.”

Tonight, Turner and Cobh travel to take on Cabinteely in what he expects to be another tough test, however, he is hoping they can get their second win of the season.

“It’s always a tough game against Cabinteely; they’re quite physical and direct so we need to match them.

“They got a good result last week against Athlone so it will be a tough game, but we know if we put on a good performance we can get a win.

“We believe that starting with tonight, if we can put together a consistent run we will give ourselves a chance this season.

“We have a good mixture of youth and experience this year. It’s probably been the best squad we have had in a few seasons, but we have been hit with a lot of injuries early on which has been frustrating for a few lads.

“The young lads are all doing very well; training is very good and everyone is pushing each other.

“You will see plenty of lads stepping up this year and hopefully making a big impression. Personally, I feel I’ve been doing okay so far, but I’ll never be happy when we’re not winning games!

“I’ve played on both wings in the first few games and I’ve been a little disappointed that I haven’t got on the scoresheet so far, but hopefully I’ll get off the mark soon and the goals will flow.”

Cobh Ramblers' Ian Turner on the ball. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Turner was part of the league-winning Cork City team in 2011, while also picking up the FAI and President’s Cup in 2016.

Having gained a lot of experience throughout the years, he enjoyed being back at the Cross for the opening game of the season against his former club, but he states it wasn’t the same without the fans.

“Playing against City in our opening game was good! There are only a few players left at Cork City who I would have played with, but the occasion was good for both clubs, however, it just wasn’t the same without fans there.

“I personally don’t like it without supporters. I think it’s quite false in terms of match day.

Match day to me is always about the atmosphere and the feel in the ground with fans and chants and even the abuse!

“The sooner the fans get back into the stadiums the better we need them! As a team, I feel we will get stronger as the season progresses.

“We still have some new players who are adjusting to the league and also a lot of injured players to come back in, so we will be hoping to push up the table and get a good run of results. Our aim is always to get promoted.

“I don’t have any individual aims, only to help get this team into a promotion push and get this club into the premier division which is the ultimate goal for now. I look forward to the match tonight and the remainder of the season.”