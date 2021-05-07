Wexford’s visit to Cross a good chance for Cork City to get goals and points

TONIGHT Colin Healy’s Cork City face Wexford at home.

A game in from which you would expect nothing less than three points. It’s a game in which City need nothing less than three points.

It is week six and with just four points on the table, and in ninth position, the pressure continues to mount for Colin Healy’s side as they continue to drift from the top tier of the table.

A disappointing start to the season no doubt, in terms of results; just one win, one draw and four losses.

Although the performances haven’t been totally diabolical, at the end of the day results are what matter and if City can’t put the ball in the back of the net, and stop conceding sloppy goals, it will be a long season in this year’s first division.

And it will mean another year out of the top flight of Irish soccer which will be a disaster for the club.

Competitive

To be fair, it’s probably the most competitive the first division has been in a long while, nonetheless, one would expect City to be up there among the top sides.

On paper they have the quality and experience, however, without an out-and-out striker, City are struggling to find form in the final third of the pitch, where it matters the most.

Frustrating to watch, and I would imagine even more frustrating to manage, however, Healy is optimistic that things will turn around soon for his young squad.

A draw last week against Bray has given the manager some hope for a change in luck.

“Last week’s draw against Bray was a good point, but as well as that, it was a more positive performance from the lads,” said Healy.

“I thought we defended well and were difficult to break down. That was an area we worked on so we were happy with a clean sheet.

“I have said from the start that I would never question the lads work-rate or attitude as it has always been spot on, and they showed that again last week, so if we can continue to develop in those areas and do better in the final third, then I can see us get results, hopefully starting tonight.”

Wexford come to the Cross and Brain O’Sullivan’s men are looking for their first win of the season.

It’s been a difficult start to the campaign and they too will want to turn things around.

They sit at the bottom of the table with no points having lost all six of their games.

Last week they were on the wrong end of a 6-0 thrashing from UCD, so it is up to Healy and his side to add to their already 15 goals conceded this season. It’s an opportunity to score a few goals against a struggling Wexford side and help build confidence in the team.

City need to do this. This is a game where goals and a win are a must.

Gearoid Morrissey, Corey Galvin, and Steven Beattie still look like they could miss out due to injury, and George Heaven was a doubt when spoke we to Colin earlier in the week.

Healy is not panicking too much just yet and feels his side will certainly get better.

“We need to be better. Can we be better?

“Absolutely. We have a young team. Two or three years ago we would have had the best team in the country.

“We don’t have that now. We have good players and hungry players, but they are young players and anybody that expected us to come in and sail through this first division, were mistaken as we always knew it was going to be difficult.”

Hopefully, they will find their form this evening and win otherwise there will be serious questions to ask about this team.