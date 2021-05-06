Aghabullogue eager to make a mark in both codes again

AGHABULLOGUE will most certainly be hoping that 2021 is another year which is another progressive one in both codes.

The Mid Cork club made it to the latter stages of their respective County championships in hurling and football last term.

“We are a duel club and we had a fantastic year last year,” describes Aghabullogue PRO Michael Dilworth.

“We came up just short to Mitchelstown in a County Football semi-final and we have got to the hurling final against our near neighbours in Éire Óg.

“We played 10 championship games last year and we won nine of them. So our lads will go out there and they will compete. We have a young team and they are certainly not afraid of anybody. They will go out in every match to try and win it.”

Indeed in hurling, Intermediate A Hurling Championship, Aghabullogue have an outstanding final from last term to play against Éire Óg, the details of when that fixture will be played yet to be announced.

Exactly who Aghabullogue will face and in what competition they will be in shall be ultimately determined by the outcome of their 2020 IAHC decider with Éire Óg.

Should Aghabullogue win that final, they would be competing in the 2021 PIHC in a group alongside Carrigaline, Courcey Rovers and Youghal.

But all eyes first will be very much on that final clash with the side from Ovens.

“We will be underdogs in that, but we will be turning up on the day to try and win the game,” adds Dilworth.

BIG BALL

As for the 2021 Cork Intermediate A Football Championship, Aghabullogue have been pitted in a group with Kildorrery, Glanmire and the loser of the Mitchelstown and Rockchapel clash, which is an outstanding final to be played from the 2020 championship.

Aghabullogue will be keen to make that extra step further, after making it all the way to the 2020 semi-final.

“Each one of the teams in the group will feel they have a chance to qualify and there is no weak team in the group,” adds Dilworth.

“There are the losers of the county final between Mitchelstown and Rockchapel, they are two good teams. We played Kildorrery last year and were lucky to win it, it was a last-minute goal.

“We beat Glanmire last year, but Tomás Ó’Sé has come in there for 2021. They will be stronger and will have last year’s Minor winning squad pushing for places as well.”