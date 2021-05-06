Clonakilty camogie club are set to take 8 million steps for a unique fundraiser

CLONAKILTY camogie club’s junior and intermediate squads are walking eight million steps as part of a unique fundraiser.

The West Cork camogie club’s adult players and coaching staff hit upon a novel idea to raise funds for a worthy local cause.

The town of Clonakilty sits a short distance from Inchydoney beach which is usually enjoyed by thousands of summer holiday makers as well as many locals living in the proximity.

The camogie club is eager to hit their gofundme target of 5,000 euro which would be enough to fund the purchase of a Beach Wheelchair.

That device would allow anyone with limited mobility to gain access to an enjoy Inchydoney’s sandy beaches.

It is a fundraiser that is close to the Clonakilty camogie player’s hearts but requiring a full squad effort to achieve their ultimate goal.

“The Clonakilty camogie coaches had spent the last few months running online Zoom classes and fitness programmes for our junior and intermediate teams,” Clonakilty camogie club secretary Martin Nolan told the Echo.

“We felt we needed to do something a bit different and something that everyone could participate in.

"The idea of the two squads covering, virtually, the distance between San Francisco and New York City was agreed upon.

"The total steps will be made up by the players and logged on the Strava App. They will have to hit close to 8 million steps to complete their collective journey.”

Once Clonakilty camogie agreed what they were going to do and how they were going to achieve it, the only remaining question was which worthy cause would any raised funds go towards?

“Clonakilty camogie club wants to have an end objective as well as giving the girls a sense of achievement,” Nolan added.

“With Covid and everything else that is going on, it is important for the girls to achieve something worthwhile as a group before returning to adult training.

“Inchydoney beach is an amenity everyone in Clonakilty and the surrounding areas is lucky to have on their doorstep.

"That was especially true during the lockdowns. Having a beach to walk on and enjoy was very important for people.

“We noticed that the beach wasn’t as accessible for people with mobility issues and decided to fundraise for a Beach Wheelchair.

"The girls in the camogie club, as a group, wanted to do something to give back to Clonakilty’s and to people less fortunate than themselves. "That’s where the idea came from and I’m delighted to say that there has been a hugely positive response.”

Clonakilty camogie has already raised over half their target total and the gofundme page can be accessed via their official Facebook club page.