Cork minor and U20 teams cleared to train again from next Monday

THE Cork U20 hurlers will get a date for their All-Ireland final against the winners of Galway and Dublin in the coming days.

The GAA received clearance for inter-county minor and U20 panels to train from next Monday, May 10, in line with the resumption of adult training across the board in all sports.

Cork have new minor managers in situ, Michael O'Brien over the footballers and Noel Furlong with the hurlers.

Underage clubs resumed training on April 26, while senior inter-county squads are gearing up for the league, which sees Cork host Waterford this Sunday, with the footballers starting against Kildare in Thurles on Saturday, May 15.

Games across the board in all sports, behind closed doors, are set to throw in again from June 7, though the U20 hurling decider won't take place until July. Leaving Cert commitments will take precedent and of course, Cork have to wait for the Leinster final to be completed.

The competition has been protracted to say the least, Cork beating Kerry in the Munster opener on October 19 before waiting until December 12 for the semi-final against Limerick. The provincial final win over Tipp was on December 23.

Croke Park wrote to counties on Wednesday afternoon that the CCCC will publish a fixtures schedule for both the completion of the postponed 2020 competitions and dates for the 2021 championships at minor and U20 level in the coming days.

In the communication, the GAA stated training for minor and U20 inter-county panels will be on a full-contact basis and is not limited to pods, while matchday squads will be limited to 24 players.