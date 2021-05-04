Tue, 04 May, 2021 - 16:41

Irish soccer star Alan McLoughlin dies, aged 54

Alan McLoughlin celebrates after their win over Northern Ireland. The FAI paid tribut today after he passed away at 54.

The Football Association of Ireland have paid tribute to national legend Alan McLoughlin, who passed away aged 54 today.

In March, McLoughlin detailed his battle with cancer, speaking publicly about his health issues.

McLoughlin, who famously scored the goal against Northern Ireland that took Ireland to the 1994 World Cup finals, had asked for privacy for himself and his family as he fought the illness.

“This is most tragic news and our thoughts now are with Alan’s wife Debbie, his two daughters and his extended family," FAI Chief Executive Officer Jonathan Hill said.

"I spoke with Alan before we honoured him at the Luxembourg game in March and I know how proud he was of his 42 appearances in the Ireland jersey. He went to two World Cups with Ireland and will always be remembered for that night in November in 1983. May he rest in peace.” 

FAI President Gerry McAnaney added: “Alan will always be remembered for that goal in Belfast 18 years ago, a goal that brought the entire country to its feet.

"He was a great player for Ireland, a fantastic footballing man who coached so many young players and a very proud family man. We were lucky to have him as one of our Irish football family and I know I speak on behalf of everyone involved with Irish football when I sympathise with Debbie and his family at this most difficult of times.” During his club career, he played for Swindon, Portsmouth and several other English League clubs in a long career.

He made 42 appearances for the Republic of Ireland with his most famous moment that goal in Windsor Park which saw Jack Charlton's side reach the World Cup.

