Tue, 04 May, 2021 - 14:42

TG4 All-Ireland ladies football championships to start in July

TG4 All-Ireland ladies football championships to start in July

Cork captain, Martina O'Brien, will lead her side out in the championship in July this year.

THE Ladies Gaelic Football Association have announced that the 2021 TG4 All-Ireland Championships will start in July – and following the conclusion of the 2021 Lidl National Leagues.

In a statement, they said: "The LGFA’s Management Committee met last week to plan fixtures for the coming months, following the latest Government announcement.

"The decision was taken to commence the TG4 All-Ireland Championships on the weekend of July 10/11, with the All-Ireland finals pencilled in for Sunday, September 5.

"The draws for the 2021 TG4 All-Ireland Championships will be made shortly – with the 2020 semi-finalists seeded, as they were for last year’s championship.

"Counties can commence their club championships when they are knocked out of the All-Ireland series, while it was also decided by the LGFA’s Management Committee that the provincial championships will not form part of the All-Ireland inter-county series for 2021.

"Provincial championships can be run later in the year, however, if provinces see an opportunity to do so.

"The LGFA’s Management Committee also took the decision to pay match-day player expenses at 30 cents per mile for the travelling teams during the 2021 Lidl National Leagues.

"The LGFA also hopes to have full clarity on the recent Government announcement this week – and will be in a position to announce underage fixtures shortly."

More in this section

Manchester United fan protest - Old Trafford Roy Keane: Man U fans right to protest because they 'love the club'
La Rochelle v Leinster - Heineken Champions Cup Semi-Final Ronan O'Gara guides La Rochelle into Champions Cup final 
Davy Russell launches replica of iconic 1984 Cork jersey for cancer charity Davy Russell launches replica of iconic 1984 Cork jersey for cancer charity
European Cross Country Championships 2019

Stephanie Cotter continues her good form Stateside with an impressive victory over 1500m at the RMAC Championships

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Birthday tradition Diabetes and kids' parties: You can have your cake and eat it
Protecting your livestock for the seasons to come Protecting your livestock for the seasons to come
Cushion the blow of sleep problems with a Reflex Pillow Cushion the blow of sleep problems with a Reflex Pillow

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY