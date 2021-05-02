Phil Healy and Irish relay team secure place at the Olympics

CORK flier Phil Healy helped Ireland's mixed 4x400m relay team qualified for the Olympics with a storming run in Poland on Saturday.

The Ballineen Bullet has been in outstanding form this year, making a serious mark at the European Indoor Athletics Championships in March.

On this occasion, the team of Chris O'Donnell, Healy, Sharlene Mawdsley, and Thomas Barr produced a stunning performance to finish third in the semi-final of the World relay event in Chorzow in a national record 3.16.84.

WE QUALIFIED FOR THE OLYMPICS!!!! 🥳🥳🥳🥳

Through to the final at the World Relays at 18.20 tomorrow evening! It took the full team of athletes and individual coaches to get here, led all the way by Drew Harrison & David McCarthy! We made it ☘️🔥 pic.twitter.com/OjZLnReUig — Phil Healy (@philhealy2) May 1, 2021

The run secures a place in Sunday's final as well as Olympic and 2022 World Championships qualification.

The team will be back on track for the final at 6.20pm (Irish time).

Afterwards, O'Donnell said: "We came here with so much belief. A few other countries might have seen our name and mightn't have got scared. But all four of us, the whole team, we knew we were coming here with a really strong team. We absolutely believed we could make the final. It's a really good night for Irish athletics."

Mawdsley said: "I've been training really hard the last six weeks. And when Phil handed over that baton in first place, I really gave it everything I possibly could. It genuinely means the world to me."

Healy added: "To come out and get the qualification, to get that spot in the Olympics, it's unbelievable."

Superb Olympic qualification for the mixed 4x400m relay team at the #WorldRelays in Silesia 🤩🇮🇪🙌🙌



4th fastest time overall and into tomorrows final 🔥🔥



Wow!! pic.twitter.com/Kl5uDLMufF — Athletics Ireland (@irishathletics) May 1, 2021

Barr, who brought home the baton, said: "There was no work left for me to do. Sharlene got me in the lead. I like chasing. I was not in a place where I knew what to do. It was just a savage run. We knew what we could do. It was just a matter of trying to get that out on the day. I am absolutely buzzing. We have seriously run out of our skin."