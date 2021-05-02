Ireland's Katie Taylor remains unbeaten after a tough win over Natasha Jones

IRELAND'S Katie Taylor retained her IBF, WBO, WBA, WBC titles on a unanimous decision over England's Natasha Jonas at the Manchester Arena last night.

The three ringside judges awarded the fight to Taylor on a 96-94,96-95.96-95 verdict after ten close rounds.

The victory improves unbeaten Taylor to 18 wins and she's still the woman to beat in the lightweight class.

Jonas had her moments in last night's encounter but Taylor's aggression and counter-punching was enough to take the verdict.

Taylor admitted that it was a close one after ten, two-minute rounds and she had to dig deep.

"Everytime me and Tasha fight it's an edge of your seat fight, she said.

"I had a slow start but dug deep and won the championship rounds. I showed heart near the end."

Katie Taylor, left, and Natasha Jonas during their WBC, WBA, IBF and WBO female lightweight title fight at the Manchester Arena in Manchester, England. Photo by Mark Robinson / Matchroom Boxing via Sportsfile

Taylor could have another two fights this year.

She still has Amanda Serrano on her radar, and a rematch with Jessica McCaskill is also on the cards.

"Amanda is a great fighter, a seven-weight world champion, it's a fight that people want to see.

"I'm happy to step in the ring with her at any time," said Taylor.

"We were scheduled to fight but it fell through.

"The ball is in her court whether she wants to take the fight or not," she adds pointing to the fact the Puerto Rican turned down an offer to reschedule for Fight Camp last year.

"The rematch with Jessica McCaskill could be huge as well.

"Undisputed vs undisputed would be huge. Looking back, I didn't get the credit that I deserved [for beating her].

"Since then, she's beaten an unbeaten champion twice in Cecilia Braekhus."