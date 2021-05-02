Skywalker Barry brings his career record to nine wins from twelve races at Curraheen Park

SKYWALKER BARRY (Droopys Jet-Calzaghe Jan) trained by Mark O Donovan for Ray Patterson, Newtown Abbot got the Clona Blaze at Stud Open 525 Stake off to a flier at Curraheen Park on Saturday night taking heat one in a smashing 28.22.

However the recent Waterford Masters winner did not have things all his own way as Seomra Nate, a finalist in last week’s Supersprint put him to the pin of his collar before he got the upper-hand close home.

The latter on the rail, outpaced him to the opening bend and then posting an excellent split of 15.99 he held a two lengths advantage at third bend.

Skywalker threw down a big challenge as they ran the home straight and with Floco flying home on the rail the trio flashed across the line locked together with victory going to Skywalker by a half a length from Seomra with Floco just another half away in third.

The winner was bringing his excellent career record to nine wins from just twelve starts.

Heat two saw Skylight Blake trained by Nicholas Walsh for the Skylight Syndicate, Dungravan put up a game front running display scoring in 28.69.

Recovering from his exertions in the Masters and Supersprint he led from trap to line but he was kept up to his work throughout by the chasing Deadly Samuri a length and a half separating the pair at the line with the reserve Mohane Gent taking the third qualifying place seven lengths further back.

Zoom, Winner of the third heat of the first round of the 2021 Greyhound and Petworld supersprint. Photographed with Murt Leahy. Curraheen Park

Catchmeflying trained by Tom Buggy for John & Michael Byrne, Carlow took heat three in 28.33.

Sweep The Yard took over from Strides Bilibong as they passed the sprint trap but he in turn had to give way to the winner as they ran the third bend who then went a length clear a lead he held to the line over the latter. Bilibong stayed on to take third a further six lengths away.

In heat four Chasing Belfast led crossing the line for the first time and then went three lengths clear at halfway.

The chasing Cashen Dolphin owned by James Hannon in partnership with the trainer Chris Houlihan, sticking gamely to the task, reeled in the leader close home to get the verdict by a half a length in 28.81. Hello Hammond took third three and a half lengths further back.

On the supporting card Silverhill Karen trained by Graham Holland for Eugene Buckley, Athy put up a star performance in an open 750 the daughter of Ballymac Eske-Silverhill Joyce stopping the clock in an excellent 41.32.

In front into the second bend she then drew clear to have six and a half lengths in hand at the line over Redzer Regera.