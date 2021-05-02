Caulfield hoping his Galway side can now push up the table after a 4-0 victory over Cobh Ramblers

FORMER Cork City boss John Caulfield is now at the helm with a Galway United side fully determined to earn promotion to the League Of Ireland Premier Division.

On Saturday night, Galway came away with a much needed 4-0 victory on the road against Cobh Ramblers.

Speaking to The Echo after his side’s win, Caulfield is hoping his Galway side can drive on from this clash in Cobh and shoot up right into the middle of the promotion picture in the First Division.

“We knew it was going to be really difficult coming down. We have been giving away a couple of sloppy goals and have been trying to cut that out.

“I thought for the first 20-25 minutes we were really good and were on the front foot. (Sean) Barron made an unbelievable save from (Stephen) Walsh’s header.

“I felt we were playing well and creating chances, but we needed to score the first goal.

"We had sustained pressure and then Charlie(Lyons) handles the ball on the line and gets sent off, we then scored the penalty.

“But to be fair to Cobh they kept going and I didn’t expect anything different. Certainly for 10-15 minutes in the second half they were well in the match.

“The way the league is this year anyone can beat anyone.

"Everyone thinks there are surprise results in the First Division, they are not surprising to me.

“That is because if you don’t start the game right or are not in form, you are going to lose points.

“From our point of view, we knew coming here Stuart(Ashton) has a great bunch of lads who give everything.

“We are happy going back tonight because last week I felt the team played really well, we just needed to cut out the soft goals.

“But overall, hopefully this win will give us momentum and the confidence now to drive on.”

Summing up how he is finding life so far in Galway, Caulfield is satisfied with how things are progressing for his side.

“I have a brilliant bunch of guys. They are training every day and really doing their best. I think the team will improve.

“I always keep saying that when you have a new group it might take a little bit of time.

“This league will come down to the last four, five or six matches. If you are in the pack then, this will go right to the wire.

“It is going to be that type of league. We just have to make sure when we get to September we are in the pack.

“This team I think will get better. I certainly believe there is a lot of talent and there is a lot more to come from them.”