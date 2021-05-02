Cobh manager Stuart Ashton feels the 4-0 defeat to Galway was an unfair reflection of the game

COBH RAMBLERS manager Stuart Ashton felt the final 4-0 result in their loss against Galway United on Saturday was not a fair reflection of the effort put in by this side.

It was a night which saw Ramblers play most of the game with 10 men through a Charlie Lyons sending off, while three of the Galway goals were from the penalty spot.

All of which totally were to change the outcome, of what otherwise saw not an awful lot between the two teams.

Speaking to The Echo after the clash at St Colman’s Park, Ashton felt the 4-0 loss was a harsh reflection on the performance of his players on the night:

“I don’t think the score line reflected the game. The initial penalty was a penalty and they have gone one up.

“But I think we were the better side, played the better football and we were in the game.

"We have kept to our guns and have adapted to the ten men.

“I thought we were on top and then we conceded a second penalty. Probably that has killed the game as a scoreline.

"But I think we were still the better side until then we conceded an own goal.

“They have taken over then and have got their tails up, counter attacking and we gave away another penalty then.

“So we have handed them the game in that respect. Three needless penalties.

"The first one alright it is an instinct one. But with 15 minutes gone, as it panned out we would have been still in the game I think.

“We would have hoped with 11 v 11, we would have come out on top. But it wasn’t to be.

“The disappointing one was the third one, the own goal. I think then the lads got frustrated with ten minutes to go.“

Cobh Ramblers vs Galway United in the SSE Airtricity Division 1 game at St Colman's Park.

Perhaps the ironic thing about the defeat to Galway was how Ramblers played at times better on the ball than in their previous home game against Bray Wanderers, which was to end in a draw.

Although early days still in the campaign, this defeat leaves Cobh in 8th place in the table on five points, one place and point ahead of Cork City.

Ashton added:

“We said after last week we had a poor performance with the ball. But Saturday night against Galway for most of the game with ten men, we were more in control.

“We played good football. You would have thought they were down a man the way the game was in my opinion.

“From that point of view that was the big plus. Again the disappointing one was the result obviously and for our performance, we haven’t got anything out of it.

"That is the sickener.”