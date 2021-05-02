City women still without a win after another draw this time away to Athlone

CORK CITY Women’s manager Rónán Collins believes the referee got a couple of key decisions wrong in their 2-2 draw away to Athlone Town on Saturday evening but admits his side could have done more to hang onto the win.

Goals from Becky Cassin and Christina Dring had twice given City the lead but an Emma Donoghue penalty and a close-range finish from Melissa O’Kane - both following questionable decisions from the official - with a few minutes to go earned Athlone a share of the spoils.

The penalty seemed harsh as Lauren Singleton was in control of possession before shrugging off her marker but the free in the immediate build-up to O’Kane’s late leveller ought to have been awarded the other way.

Cassin was deemed to have caused the foul and picked up a knock in the process meaning she wasn’t on the pitch and the Leesiders were down to 10 players defending the delivery.

The City boss refused to blame the referee for his side dropping more points - they are still without a win this season having now drawn their three away games and lost both home matches - as he feels his side still should have seen out the game.

“It’s a free out, and it’s not a penalty but what can you do?” Collins told the Echo.

“There was more than just those incidents but there are always key incidents around the game and they didn’t go in our favour.

“But you have got to find ways to deal with that.

"I thought we dealt with it very well for large periods, we defended most set pieces quite well but for their second goal, it’s not a free.

“We have got to get to the ball quicker. We always talk about it, when that ball is around the keeper you have got to get around the keeper so you are first to clear it.

“I think they had two or three near it. But it shouldn’t really come down to that, it was disappointing it did.

“We were quite solid when that second decision was given.

"We were pushing for the third, we were starting to get in down the sides and making chances so then it was a kick in the teeth when the goal goes in against the run of play and we have to chase it again.

“They make the game very difficult for you, they try to turn you and they did that well so we had to find a way to nullify that.

“We did for periods but we didn’t for long enough and that’s an area we are looking to improve on.

“It was disappointing the way it went with the goals they got, there was issues around the goals they got but we still feel we gave them too many chances.”