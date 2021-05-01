John Caulfield and Galway lay down a marker at Cobh Ramblers

Cobh Ramblers 0 Galway United 4

JOHN Caulfield's Galway United picked up a much-needed victory in this League Of Ireland First Division clash at St Colman’s Park on Saturday night.

It ended the recent Cobh unbeaten run, as they still search for their first home victory of 2021.

From the draw last time out with Bray, Ramblers made one change. Darryl Walsh came back into the starting eleven, with Naythan Coleman moving further forward in place of Ciaran Griffin, who pulled up in the warmup.

Caulfield’s Galway, who came into this clash off the back of a draw with UCD last time out, had former long-serving Ramblers man David Hurley in the starting 11. Also lining out for United was Cork City man Conor McCormack.

Ramblers had an early sighting of goal, with David O’Leary going close with a piledriver from long range which was to go narrowly wide.

Galway were purposeful and played at a high intensity in the opening stages. They were also posing plenty of questions of the Cobh defense. Mikey Place had a golden opportunity inside the box but fired off target. While Stephen Walsh had a headed effort, that was saved well by Sean Barron in the Ramblers goal.

Just past the quarter of an hour mark, the away side were awarded a penalty. Charlie Lyons cleared a goal-bound effort off the line with his hand and was to receive a straight red card from Gavin Colfer.

Ruairi Keating was to duly convert from the penalty spot, despite the best efforts of Barron, who was close to keeping it out.

By that stage one might have feared the worst from a Cobh point of view and to their credit, they acquitted themselves well and ensured the contest was competitive for the remainder of the half.

The home side were unable by the break to pose too many problems for Conor Kearns in the visiting goal, with the closest Cobh coming to equalizing through the form of long-range efforts from Cian Murphy and Darryl Walsh that both sailed over and wide.

Galway just past the half an hour mark threatened through a Keating effort which was blocked in the box at the vital moment. But it mattered not, as Caulfield’s troops held the advantage at the halftime break.

Gary Boylan, Galway United, keeps the pressure on Killian Cooper, Cobh Ramblers. Picture: Larry Cummins

Early in the second half, Mikey Place was to cut the ball back for Mikey Rowe, but Barron did well to deny him.

In the 57th minute, Galway threatened again as Keating saw his effort saved well by the home shot-stopper from a tight angle, while former Ramblers man Hurley saw his effort blocked around the edge of the box.

From the Cobh perspective, Naythan Coleman let fly with a long-range driving effort, but it was to go low and wide of the mark and Darryl Walsh fired over the bar after a good move from the home side.

Ramblers were putting the pressure on in search of a levelling goal and Lee Devitt tested the Galway keeper with a driving effort on 65 minutes.

But then Galway were awarded a second penalty kick of the game when Padraic Cunningham was taken down.

Keating for the second time of the night stepped up to take the spot-kick, which he was to duly tuck into the bottom corner of the net.

It was a hammer blow for Cobh, who had an impressive second half. However, Galway were to ensure it was to be a victory for them by getting a third. Cunningham was to put a ball across the box, which was knocked into his own net by John Kavanagh.

Galway were awarded another penalty in second-half stoppage time, which Cunningham buried to the net.

John Caulfield reacts to a missed chance. Picture: Larry Cummins

Galway's next away game is also in Cork, a return to Turner's Cross for John Caulfield against Cork City.

COBH RAMBLERS: Sean Barron; Darryl Walsh, Charlie Lyons, Cian Murphy, John Kavanagh; David O’Leary, Lee Devitt; Ian Turner, Naythan Coleman, Chris O’Reilly; Killian Cooper.

Sub: Jake Hegarty for Turner (73).

GALWAY UNITED: Conor Kearns; Killian Brouder, Conor McCormack, Gary Boylan, Christopher Horgan; Shane Duggan, David Hurley, Wilson Waweru, Stephen Walsh; Mikey Place, Ruairi Keating.

Subs: Mikey Rowe for Waweru (h-t), Padraic Cunningham for Place (69), Stephen Christopher for Duggan (81), Colin Kelly for Keating, Carlton Ubaezuonu for Walsh (both 85).

Referee: Gavin Colfer.