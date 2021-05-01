Sat, 01 May, 2021 - 19:01

Camogie Association under fire for plans for new season

Ladies football to follow the GAA model to separate club and county, which will put pressure on Cork's dual players
Cork defender Laura Treacy. Picture: INPHO/Dan Sheridan

Eamonn Murphy

THE Camogie Association will not be following the GAA or ladies football's lead with their fixture list for 2021.

They have decided to run off the club championships this summer once the league, which starts this month, is completed. They will then hold the inter-county championships later in the year.

Their rationale is that the majority of players haven't seen action since August and September of last year when club campaigns were concluded before inter-county took priority.

However, these move has been criticised online by high-profile figures including former Cork All-Ireland winning captain Anna Geary and current star defender Laura Treacy.

When the GPA was polled 82% of inter-county players expressing a preference for the opposite approach to the new plan.

The ladies football organising body have opted to go with the split season whereby league and championship at inter-county are concluded before clubs take centre-stage.

Quite how the differing approaches by ladies football and camogie will work for dual players has yet to be explained. This despite the recent commitment to avoid fixture clashes and help facilitate the elite who are good enough to pull on the county colours in both codes.

A statement from the Association explained: "Having lost four months from the normal playing calendar due to Covid restrictions in both jurisdictions, the association wanted to provide as much camogie to as many girls as possible in the remaining eight months of the year.

"This was the same approach taken in 2020 – participation is a priority for the Camogie Association.

"A draft schedule was circulated to units in December and feedback sought. This feedback suggested two diametrically opposed preferences – the first to run all adult inter-county activity in succession and the second option was to run county-club-county."

"And given the fact that most club activity had ceased in August/September 2020, to consider running the inter-county championship directly after the Littlewoods National Leagues would mean that club players would have missed out on almost a full year of camogie.

"It is important to provide meaningful competition to as many players as possible.

"In making the decision there were always going to be people unhappy as there are two distinct and opposing views.

"This approach, as outlined by Uachtaran Hilda Breslin at a county chair meeting on Friday evening, will require everyone in camogie to work together - clubs and counties - to make it work."

