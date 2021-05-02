Colin Healy pleased with Cork City's improved defensive showing

CORK City manager Colin Healy was satisfied with his side's performance away to Bray Wanderers.

City were missing a number of players through injury, including George Heaven who was a late absentee, but Healy was pleased with the overall display and draw.

“Listen I thought we defended very well, I thought we were good, we were compact, Ronan Hurley clears one off the line last kick off the game, so I think a point was a fair result,” Healy said.

“We had a few injuries and I probably looked at the way they played as well. Listen, they are a good footballing team and I just probably went a small bit more defensive.

"We were a small bit compact, probably went with the 4-4-2 and obviously the defenders were a small bit deeper. We thought we might catch them on the break, if we did that there might be a bit of space in behind.

I thought we were compact. I thought we were hard to break down, the boys defended well.

"George [Heaven] has a little bit of a tight strain so he wasn’t ready for tonight so we will have to wait to see what he is like for next week.”

Having featured in their opening day victory over Cobh Ramblers, Gordon Walker had found himself on the City bench in recent weeks. The right-back came back into the side against Bray and Healy was quick to acknowledge how impressed he was by Walker’s performance on the night.

“He was very good, and do you know since he’s come in, he’s been very good. Listen, I started him in the first game of the season against Cobh, he did very well, and I left him out.

"He’s come in tonight and he’s done very, very, well so it’s great and listen he’s got a great attitude, you see that inside in training and you see he was very good tonight.”

Before the Bray game, City had conceded eight goals in five league games and had not kept a clean sheet. Scoring goals has also been a problem this season, with the Rebel Army only finding the net four times.

“It’s a clean sheet. If you’re getting a clean sheet you’ve always got a chance. Listen we need to do better in front of goal but defensively I thought we were better. I looked at Bray and I know that the games they played up here [against Treaty United and Athlone Town].

Jack Walsh of Cork City in action against Aaron Barry of Bray Wanderers. Picture: Matt Browne/Sportsfile

"They’ve got good players and I think that if you open up, they could hurt you. As I said, the likes of Brandon Kavanagh playing in between the lines and in the pockets, so if your open they’ll hurt you so I thought if we kinda sat off and maybe leave the centre-halves have it, defended a small bit deeper.

"We could catch them on the break, but I thought the lads were fantastic, the boys in the middle of the park. It showed tonight, is that the work rate is there.

"We got a good point at the end of the day, but we could have nicked it, we had a few chances ourselves, but it wasn’t to be.”