Cork golfer James Sugrue heads to Spain to prepare for pro debut

"I'M just about to head out for my first 18 holes since The Masters which is hard to believe.”

Mallow’s James Sugrue started his 2021 preparations in Spain on Friday, after an extended and enforced break.

Sugrue headed off earlier this week, giving himself two weeks to tune up for three Challenge Tour Events in May. He received invitations to play in the Range Servant Challenge and the Dormy Open in Sweden before returning for the Irish Challenge in Portmarnock Links at the end of the month.

“I’m delighted with the Swedish events, it’s great to get in and it’s great to have a run of three events especially with the last one taking place in Ireland,” said Sugrue after his entry was confirmed.

“I know I haven't I haven't played in a while but I wouldn't say it's daunting, it's just time to get going. We all haven’t been able to do anything for long enough so when you get the chance it’s great.”

Amateur James Sugrue in Augusta. Picture: Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Off the course, he’s been practicing in Mallow Golf Range and he’s also finalising a number of sponsorship deals that will go towards funding his debut season as a professional.

Sugrue is a huge hurling fan and watched last week’s county championship draws with interest. He was lucky enough to get to a few of the matches last year, and much as he’d like to watch his team this summer, hopes are high that he’ll have a busy schedule on tour.

“It’s a decent enough draw for Mallow, it should be an interesting championship. It’s disappointing to see that the plan is for no supporters again this year, but hopefully, that will change as we get into the summer.”

And as for his first 18 holes back on the course, Sugrue wasn’t giving anything away but you can be sure that he’ll be firing on all cylinders when it comes to teeing it up in Malmo in less than two weeks.