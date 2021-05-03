Cork City have stopped the rot, now they need to start winning games

A MUCH-NEEDED point for Cork City after a scoreless draw away to Bray on Friday night.

Although City have ended their losing run they have still gone five games without a win so Colin Healy will be disappointed at missing out on three points. It was a fifth draw for Bray this season.

Knowing it would be a tough battle, Healy made five changes from the loss to Treaty United, with Gordon Walker, Jack Baxter, Jack Walsh, Cian Murphy and Cian Bargarry starting. Gearoid Morrissey and Steven Beattie missed out due to injury.

Credit to Healy for trying something different however I’m not sure it made much of a difference.

Cork City manager Colin Healy at Carlisle Grounds. Picture: Matt Browne/Sportsfile

As we have stated for the past number of weeks, City are not short of interest or commitment. They have enjoyed much of the possession each week but the problem lies with the lack of goals: just four in total.

It was great to see Jack Walsh back after suspension. He's been impressive but he still hasn't hit the net. He lacks support up top and it’s very difficult at the moment to see where City’s goals are going to come from.

Healy has tried various options up front, Whitmarsh, Murphy, and Walsh all have occupied the lone role but getting the balance right with their correct number 10 playing off them, could help turn things around.

A first clean sheet of the season was a positive at the other end. Up until now, City have been conceding sloppy goals. Maybe this improvement can help City kick on and start picking up points from here.

There wasn’t a lot of excitement in the game. There were very few chances created by City and again I felt they lacked any real spark.

Yes, they are a young side, especially last Friday without their more experienced players Morrissey and Beattie. However, this is no longer a valid excuse because everyone should be chomping at the bit to try and make an impact.

The lack of thrills on Friday boiled down to a few factors.

The standard of commentary on the stream and the absence of clear-cut chances for either team made it quite a difficult watch at times.

Obviously, the lack of supporters at the ground has taken away a lot of enjoyment and life too.

At the beginning of last season, we thought without the supporters the younger lads would have a chance to gain experience and not be under so much pressure. Now, I believe they need that little bit of pressure to kick up a gear. Fans are badly missed.

So, after six games, City are still just on four points. Not the start any of us expected and although it’s still early days, they are playing catch up and they need to start getting results quickly.

There have been some surprises so far. The win for Treaty away to Shels was a shock but it’s a result that can give City a little hope. Hopefully from next week with an expected win over Wexford, City can build some momentum.