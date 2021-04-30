Fri, 30 Apr, 2021 - 13:00

Top prize of €25,000 in April Rebels Bounty draw won in East Cork

Cork GAA fundraiser has proved a major success, raising €1.9 million for clubs
Top prize of €25,000 in April Rebels Bounty draw won in East Cork

Kevin O'Donovan, Cork CEO; Liam O'Flaherty, head of agri-business Co-Op Superstores, Dairygold and Pat Horgan, vice chairman, at the draws in Páirc Uí Chaoimh. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Eamonn Murphy

JIM Dowling from Castlemartyr was the major winner in the April Rebels Bounty draw.

The top prize of €25,000 is heading to Imokilly, while the second name out of the drum was also from the East Cork division, Castlelyons' Philip Murphy, who'll claim €3,000.

Elsewhere, Daniel Dwyer from Urhan scooped €2,000, with three €1,000 prizes going to Doneraile's Billy Neville, Davy and Sarah Coote (Kilmurry) and John Lynch (Aghabullogue).

The fundraiser, an overhaul of the old Cork County Board Clubs Draw, proved a huge hit over the winter months, with 28,145 members across the city and county. That generated a €1.9 million total for Cork clubs, with the rest going to the county board.

There were 30 prizes drawn at Páirc Uí Chaoimh for April,  rising from €150 each for 28th to 30th drawn, up to the €25,000 main pot.

More details are available here.

Read More

Extra funding helps Inniscarra cater for growing underage numbers

More in this section

Cork GAA appoint former Carbery Rangers chairman as new finance manager Cork GAA appoint former Carbery Rangers chairman as new finance manager
Paul Townend moves closer to Champion Jockey title with Novice Hurdle win Paul Townend moves closer to Champion Jockey title with Novice Hurdle win
Revamped underage Cork soccer leagues will run from June for U7s up to U16s Revamped underage Cork soccer leagues will run from June for U7s up to U16s
cork gaa
Punchestown Festival - Champion Stayers Hurdle Day

Paul Townend will retain his Champion Jockey title after two more wins

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Diabetes and kids' parties: Inclusion makes everything sweeter Diabetes and kids' parties: Inclusion makes everything sweeter
Protecting your livestock for the seasons to come Protecting your livestock for the seasons to come
Cushion the blow of sleep problems with a Reflex Pillow Cushion the blow of sleep problems with a Reflex Pillow

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY