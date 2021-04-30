Top prize of €25,000 in April Rebels Bounty draw won in East Cork

JIM Dowling from Castlemartyr was the major winner in the April Rebels Bounty draw.

The top prize of €25,000 is heading to Imokilly, while the second name out of the drum was also from the East Cork division, Castlelyons' Philip Murphy, who'll claim €3,000.

Elsewhere, Daniel Dwyer from Urhan scooped €2,000, with three €1,000 prizes going to Doneraile's Billy Neville, Davy and Sarah Coote (Kilmurry) and John Lynch (Aghabullogue).

The fundraiser, an overhaul of the old Cork County Board Clubs Draw, proved a huge hit over the winter months, with 28,145 members across the city and county. That generated a €1.9 million total for Cork clubs, with the rest going to the county board.

There were 30 prizes drawn at Páirc Uí Chaoimh for April, rising from €150 each for 28th to 30th drawn, up to the €25,000 main pot.

