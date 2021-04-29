Cork GAA appoint former Carbery Rangers chairman as new finance manager

CORK GAA have announced the appointment of Denis Calnan as the county's new Finance Manager.

He will be responsible for financial management, control and treasury across all aspects of Cork GAA.

Calnan will report to the CEO and will be responsible for providing financial insights, to enable Cork GAA to deliver on its strategic objective of maximising commercial opportunities, while delivering financial stability and creating a future sustainable organisation.

He has a long association with the GAA, having served his club Carbery Rangers as chairman, PRO and currently treasurer.

The Carbery Rangers development committee who drove on the recent development project in Newtown: John Murphy senior, John Murphy junior, Mick Connolly, Mike O'Rourke, Pat Kelly; back: Sean Collins, James Kingston, Denis Calnan, Ted Hayes, Stephen Murry and Sean Hayes.

He is a chartered accountant with over 20 years’ experience in all aspects of commercial operations, across a variety of different industries, including the renewables sector, private industry and multinational organisations such as Kerry Group and EY. Calnan has a proven track record in financial management, control and reporting having served in the role of financial controller with GP Wood and as project manager on a number of renewables projects.

This announcement follows an appointment process overseen by county chairman Marc Sheahan, treasurer Diarmuid Gowen, Ger Lyons (Audit & Risk), Michelle McAleer (Croke Park) and CEO Kevin O’Donovan.

Welcoming the appointment, Sheehan said, “We are delighted that someone of the calibre and experience of Denis Calnan is joining the Cork GAA team.

"He brings a wealth of practical experience to this role, along with a strong GAA background.

He has come through a rigorous interview process, and we are very lucky to have secured his services.

"On behalf of Cork County Board, I would like to warmly welcome Denis to the team and wish him every success in this new role.”

CEO Kevin O’Donovan added: “This is another step in the right direction in the stabilisation and future expansion of the Cork GAA financial and commercial functions.

"Denis’ appointment will serve us well across a range of projects, including both County Board and Páirc Uí Chaoimh operations, as well as One Cork, Rebels’ Bounty and many other initiatives.”