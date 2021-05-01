John Caulfield brings Galway to face a Cobh Ramblers team in good form

FORMER Cork City boss John Caulfield brings his Galway United side to St Colman’s Park this Saturday night to take on Cobh Ramblers in a First Division clash, that looks set to be an intriguing contest.

After showing good character to come from behind to secure a draw last time out against Bray Wanderers, Cobh will come into their meeting against Galway with confidence, with Stuart Ashton’s Ramblers seeking to extend their early season unbeaten run.

After losing to Cork City and UCD in their opening two league games, Ramblers have picked up five points from their most recent outings against Treaty United, Wexford and most recently Bray.

Ashton, while hoping to add to their recent tally of points, is also hoping that against this Galway side that his side can showcase more of their potential on the ball and in the attacking third of the pitch.

“We are looking to build on the games all of the time and I think we have done that. You could not fault the commitment of the lads last week. I thought they were 100%, which is what we expect and they know that.

“From that point of view, it will be the same again on Saturday night. Hopefully, we can just add that little bit of quality that we know we have.

“That is from my point of view and the lads when we had the chat and from their own point of view, they know they can play better than that.

“So that is what we will be working on all week and hopefully we can bring that to this week’s Galway game.

“We have got to look at it again on the other side of the coin, we have gone three games unbeaten now, so that also is a plus there. That’s what we go for at home, to win those games.”

Cobh Ramblers' Nathan Coleman brings the ball under control from Bray Wanderers' Andrew Quinn. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Former Cork City boss Caulfield reinvigorated Galway on his arrival there last year, taking them from the bottom end of the First Division to narrowly missing out on promotion via the playoffs.

2021 has seen Galway do some serious business on and off the pitch, including signing Conor McCormack, who is reunited with Caulfield following their successful days at City.

McCormack captains this Galway United side and should be a vital element in their midfield. Also linking up with Caulfield at Galway this season is former City first-team coach Lisa Fallon, to make up a pretty strong coaching ticket for the Tribesmen.

Other key Galway players on Saturday should be Shane Duggan and Ronan Manning, the brother of current Swansea City midfielder Ryan.

While long-serving former Cobh Ramblers man David Hurley will be making his return to St Colman’s Park with this Galway side. Hurley established himself as one of the best midfielders in the First Division in Cobh, which attracted the interest ultimately of Caulfield in the west of Ireland.

Galway come into their trip to Cobh having come from behind in a 2-2 draw with UCD, with Ruairi Keating and Padraic Cunningham getting the goals for United on the night.

“Overall, I didn’t think there was anything wrong with the performance, we just gave away two soft goals. It is a long way to go, we will go to Cobh next week and we will prepare for that game,” said Caulfield.

“We are trying to stop going behind in games but the lads showed incredible character, coming back from the first UCD goal but in particular the second goal. We are conceding a few soft goals at the moment but the team battled back well after being twice behind.

“It was a very even game and there wasn’t much between the two sides. I thought we were in the ascendency in the second half but the second UCD goal was a killer blow.

“The lads made an impact again off the bench to get the draw. I can’t speak highly enough of the attitude and character of the players.

It’s been two weeks in a row we have been down late in the game but we pulled it back against a strong team.”

Galway will be looking for a crucial victory in Cobh, after drawing three and losing once in during their opening four league encounters.

Another competitive contest at St Colman’s Park is in prospect. In the most recent meeting between the teams last September, it was Cobh who came away from their trip to Galway with a 1-0 win. Ian Turner got the Ramblers winner that night.