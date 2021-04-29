Boherbue GAA Club looks to support Pieta House on Bank Holiday Monday

BOHERBUE GAA hit the roads by foot and cycle on the May Bank Holiday Monday in support of Pieta House.

Last year's the charity’s traditional Darkness Into Light fell by the wayside owing to Covid 19 restrictions resulting on a loss of €6.5m in funding from the popular May fundraiser.

Thanks to clubs such as Boherbue GAA, they helped to alleviate the shortfall, more than 250 people were involved in the Boherbue walk/run that raised in excess of €9,000 for the worthy cause.

Club chairperson Eileen Casey O’Connor spoke of the club following up on a request from club members to support Pieta House.

“When the Darkness into Light was cancelled due to the coronavirus last year, we decided to undertake a fundraiser that's so important for Pieta House on supporting services to offset suicide and depression.

"Given the success of the 2020 staging, we're again supporting the cause and given the Bank Holiday, hopefully the response will be positive,” she said.

The charity were forced to cut costs with compulsory redundancies in the area of clinical support announced with expectations of further reductions through temporary lay-offs and non-renewal of contracts.

Organisations and clubs came on board to support a charity that despite the funding difficulties is focused on maintaining much needed services. Boherbue folk home and away backed the venture including a number of Cork intercounty players in mens and ladies.

“Thankfully the weather was ideal last year and it was great to see so many families getting involved in the walk. With the provision of extra footpaths in Boherbue, going from the Grotto to the Beeches in Laharn and back to the graveyard, it gave a safe walk to anyone in the village,” said Club Chairperson Eileen.

Upcoming Newmarket GAA are looking to organise a 5km Fundraising Walk in support of ‘Darkness into light’ commencing on Friday, May 7 at 8pm and concluding 24 hours later on Saturday evening. Further details available from Luke McCarthy at 087-7543868.

Congratulations are extended to former Cork Hurler Lorcan McLoughlin on his selection as Scholar of the Year as part of the inaugural GPA Excellence Awards. The Kanturk clubman is currently studying on the DCU MBA programme and is a GPA Enhanced scholarship recipient.

McLoughlin was nominated for the award by DCU, considered after showing terrific leadership qualities in taking on the role of the class rep for the programme, he has made a great impact amongst his lecturers and classmates. On doing so, McLouglin also played a big part in a significant fundraiser for Focus Ireland during his time on the programme.

Though retiring from inter county involvement, McLoughlin remains actively involved with Kanturk and looks ahead to a meeting against Knocknagree in the delayed Co. Premier IFC Final.