Nemo and Barrs leave other city football clubs in the shade

APART from the annual title contenders Nemo Rangers and St Finbarr’s the remaining city clubs better get their acts together to avoid a shambles like last season.

The draws for the county football championships will be made remotely tonight and regardless of the way it pans out the 2021 campaign cannot be a repeat of the inaugural group-style format last year.

While Nemo reached the final of the Bon Secours premier senior decider against Castlehaven, a game held over until the summer, and the Barrs reached the semi-finals, losing on penalties, most of the other city clubs quickly drew a line across their campaigns.

One simple statistic sums up the plight of the football in the city-three of the four clubs relegated came from the area-and only Na Piarsaigh’s victory in premier intermediate avoided a complete whitewash.

Dive a bit deeper and the startling fact that of the 33 games played by the city clubs and I include the second teams of Nemo and the Barrs in this, there were only eight victories and 25 defeats.

And three of those wins came the Trabeg (2) and Togher clubs, leaving St Michael’s (2), Douglas, St Vincent’s and Piarsaighs as the others.

Bishopstown lost their premier status after losing to Nemo, Valley Rovers and Douglas and to Ilen Rovers in the play-off. They will be one of the top seeds in the senior A draw.

St Nick’s bowed out of that grade tamely enough and now take their place in the premier intermediate section.

St Michael’s can hold their heads up high after finishing second in their group and qualifying for the quarter-finals.

St Vincent’s will be joined by Nicks and Piarsaighs in premier intermediate and they’re in different pots, so could be cobbled together in one group.

Last year’s groups were...

PSFC:

Group 1: St Finbarr’s, Ballincollig, Clonakilty, Carrigaline.

Group 2: Carbery Rangers, Castlehaven, Newcestown, Ilen Rovers.

Group 3: Nemo Rangers, Valley Rovers, Douglas, Bishopstown.

SAFC:

Group 1: O’Donovan Rossa, St Nick’s, St Michael’s, Ballingeary.

Group 2: Kiskeam, Mallow, Eire Og, Bantry Blues.

Group 3: Dohenys, Fermoy, Clyda Rovers, Bandon.

PIFC:

Group 1: Newmarket, Na Piarsaigh, Castletownbere, Aghada.

Group 2: Naomh Aban, Cill na Martra, St Vincent’s, Knocknagree.

Group 3: Macroom, Kanturk, Nemo Rangers, Gabriel Rangers.

IAFC:

Group 1: Millstreet, St Finbarr’s, Glenville, Ballinora.

Group 2: Rockchapel, Dromtarriffe, Ballydesmond, Kinsale.

Group 3: Mitchelstown, Glanworth, Mayfield, Adrigole.

Group 4: Aghabullogue, Kildorrery, Glanmire, Kilshannig.