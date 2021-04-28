Becky Cassin not concerned about Cork City’s slow start

CORK CITY Women’s captain Becky Cassin admits she is not concerned by the club’s start to the new Women’s National League season.

City suffered their second defeat in a row at Turner’s Cross on Saturday afternoon as DLR Waves claimed the three points with a 1-0 win and they have now failed to record a victory in their four opening league games having drawn both their away fixtures.

“No, we are not concerned about it,” insists Cassin.

“Obviously, we want to be winning games, that’s the idea and we go out to win every game.

“Two of our games I think we could have won away to Galway and away to Bohs but that’s just the way it’s been.

“We are disappointed. To concede a goal the way we did in the first half was not ideal but we started to come into it a bit at the end of the first half and parts of the second half. But we were not good enough overall really.

“We are building in parts, parts of our game are definitely improving but there are other things that we need to tighten up on.

We are a very young squad, we have a lot of developing to do still but we can see improvements being made week-in, week-out.”

Asked if playing at Turner’s Cross is perhaps helping the opposition to perform well? “I don’t think so,” believes Cassin.

“I think if you talk to any of the DLR Waves players they will probably say that it wasn’t easy for them and that’s the way we want it to be.

“We don’t want it to be easy for players and for teams coming down here. Shels was a different game altogether but we want to set a standard when teams come down here.

“It was only 1-0 and they scored from a free-kick so it could’ve been a lot different, we could’ve won the game easily so we will keep making it difficult for teams. We will keep working though, we will keep training and we will go again next week.”

Despite the results, Cassin maintained that the mood in the dressing is still upbeat as they look to get their first triumph away to Athlone Town next Saturday.

“We have a really positive group. The girls… because they are so young they are full of energy and they are excited to be on the pitch every week. Same in training, the buzz is great.

“It’s about the win, every week is about getting the win. The performance is huge for us with wanting to develop but we will go out there to get the win and that will be our focus in training this week.

“We need to set our standards high and go out and get the three points,” she concluded.