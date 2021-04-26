Joy for young players across Cork as pitches reopen for underage training

ENTHUSIASTIC youngsters in Cork couldn't have asked for better conditions as they were permitted to return to training on Monday.

Great to see our U13 to U16's back on the field . Looking forward to welcoming our younger brigade tomorrow night .💚🖤💛 pic.twitter.com/4iGerEPap1 — Glen Rovers Camogie (@Glengirls1) April 26, 2021

Soaring temperatures and well-rested pitches made for an ideal setting as players U18 were allowed to gather again for outdoor sports.

Mick Mulconry with Ben and Tom as they helped 'line' the pitch, in preparation for a resumption of Avondale United training at Beaumont Park. Picture: Larry Cummins

For adults, golf and pitch and putt courses re-opened on Monday, as well as tennis clubs, though all bar the elite must wait for further news before they're permitted to train and play.

📷 And the Academy is back!



First team manager Stuart Ashton and Academy Director Ivan Bevan watching over tonight’s return to underage training ☀️#CRFC 🟣🔵 pic.twitter.com/t2hfgwjduL — Cobh Ramblers FC (@CobhRamblersFC) April 26, 2021

Up the Village! @BallincolligGAA U12s training on Monday night. pic.twitter.com/zYW5i9oFjg — Rebel Og (@RebelOg_) April 26, 2021

Great night down in Tramore Park 2 nite⚽️ pic.twitter.com/eRJyrdEdBe — derek ogorman (@OgormanDerek) April 26, 2021

Great to see club activity back on the pitch once again. Our U12 boys had the honour to kick off 2021 this evening with lots of teams, boys and girls lining up closely behind. Enjoy the weeks and months ahead of GAA action everyone and stay safe! @RebelOg_ @EastCorkGAA pic.twitter.com/3TJ8aTxfGB — WatergrasshillGAA (@WatergrasshillG) April 26, 2021