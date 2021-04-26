Mon, 26 Apr, 2021 - 21:30

Joy for young players across Cork as pitches reopen for underage training

Level 5 Covid restrictions have eased for outdoor sport for U18s
Shandon rowers silhouetted as they head for the River Lee after the lifting of Covid restrictions. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Eamonn Murphy

ENTHUSIASTIC youngsters in Cork couldn't have asked for better conditions as they were permitted to return to training on Monday.

Soaring temperatures and well-rested pitches made for an ideal setting as players U18 were allowed to gather again for outdoor sports. 

Mick Mulconry with Ben and Tom as they helped 'line' the pitch, in preparation for a resumption of Avondale United training at Beaumont Park. Picture: Larry Cummins
For adults, golf and pitch and putt courses re-opened on Monday, as well as tennis clubs, though all bar the elite must wait for further news before they're permitted to train and play.

