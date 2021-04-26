Cork golfers enjoy a round in brilliant sunshine

FOR the first time since closing their gates in late 2020, today marked the occasion when all golf clubs across Cork and the island of Ireland could reopen their fairways.
Golf resumed in Northern Ireland earlier this month but as the latest Irish Government’s easing of restrictions took effect, all 382 golf clubs affiliated to Golf Ireland have now welcomed members back to play.
Golfers flocked to the course this morning with the early risers taking advantage of the sunny spring conditions.
Today is the first step in the journey to the resumption of full activity and while Government travel and household restrictions apply initially, golfers welcome the fact that the sport is one of the first activities which has been allowed to resume under the ongoing Level 5 restrictions.
As the sport’s governing body, Golf Ireland are prioritising members in the first phase of reopening, as was done in 2020.
This is to be kept under review and an update to clubs will be shared when visitors and members’ guests will be permitted in later stages of reopening.
All updates regarding Covid-19 and golf are available at www.golfireland.ie/covid-19.