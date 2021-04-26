Cork golfers enjoy a round in brilliant sunshine

FOR the first time since closing their gates in late 2020, today marked the occasion when all golf clubs across Cork and the island of Ireland could reopen their fairways.

Kinsale, West Cork, Ireland. 26th Apr, 2021. Kinsale Golf Club was one of many clubs around the country which reopened to members today. The club has been closed since 30th December and all members seemed delighted they could come out again for a round of golf. Enjoying a game of golf on the first day back were Dan Scanlan, Kinsale and Paul Hands from Cork. Picture: Andy Gibson.

Golf resumed in Northern Ireland earlier this month but as the latest Irish Government’s easing of restrictions took effect, all 382 golf clubs affiliated to Golf Ireland have now welcomed members back to play.

Golfers flocked to the course this morning with the early risers taking advantage of the sunny spring conditions.

Kinsale, West Cork, Ireland. 26th Apr, 2021. Kinsale Golf Club was one of many clubs around the country which reopened to members today. The club has been closed since 30th December and all members seemed delighted they could come out again for a round of golf. Enjoying a game of golf on the first day back were Carmel Murphy (mother of John Murray who was selected for the GB and Ireland Walker Cup team) and club member Maureen Lynch. Picture: Andy Gibson.

Today is the first step in the journey to the resumption of full activity and while Government travel and household restrictions apply initially, golfers welcome the fact that the sport is one of the first activities which has been allowed to resume under the ongoing Level 5 restrictions.

As the sport’s governing body, Golf Ireland are prioritising members in the first phase of reopening, as was done in 2020.

Kinsale, West Cork, Ireland. 26th Apr, 2021. Kinsale Golf Club was one of many clubs around the country which reopened to members today. The club has been closed since 30th December and all members seemed delighted they could come out again for a round of golf. Enjoying a game of golf on the first day back were Anna and Paddy Ward from Kinsale. Picture: Andy Gibson.

This is to be kept under review and an update to clubs will be shared when visitors and members’ guests will be permitted in later stages of reopening.

All updates regarding Covid-19 and golf are available at www.golfireland.ie/covid-19.

Kinsale, West Cork, Ireland. 26th Apr, 2021. Kinsale Golf Club was one of many clubs around the country which reopened to members today. The club has been closed since 30th December and all members seemed delighted they could come out again for a round of golf. Enjoying a game of golf on the first day back were Mark De Puis, Carrigaline and Jim Leahy from Douglas. Picture: Andy Gibson.