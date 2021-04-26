Cork City boss feels young players are learning even in defeat

CORK City Women’s manager Rónán Collins believes his side again paid the ultimate price for committing “poor errors” in their narrow 1-0 defeat against DLR Waves at Turner’s Cross on Saturday afternoon.

Jess Gleeson’s thunderous free-kick in the first half proved to be the difference between the two sides as City lost back-to-back games at their new home and remain on two points in the table.

“I thought we moved the ball well in the first half, they felt the pace of it then near the end but we needed to capitalise on it,” said Collins shortly after full time.

“There were a few technical areas that let us down over the course of the game. It was a poor goal to give away and that decides it. They didn’t make that poor error and we did make that poor error.

“We did have large spells where we controlled the game and they were left trying to turn us which they wanted to do also. But it’s... it’s disappointing.

“We did defend well, the one time we didn’t they punished us. They are doing well at the moment as well and we got into areas we weren't getting into earlier in the season so that’s good.

“We gave ourselves a good opportunity to get a result against a team that is doing well and are quite confident. We were maybe unlucky not to but we need to just be that bit technically better than we were.

There’s parts that are building. There are parts we know we need to do better but as long as you can see the parts that are building that’s good progress.”

Asked if he was concerned having now failed to win any of their four opening league games?

“No, performance, performance, performance,” he replied.

“We can see that we are building, we had five of our most experienced players missing as well so it’s our young players that are learning, and to give them the credit they are learning quickly but that’s a part of the job when you are here.”

One of those injured players was Sarah McKevitt, who was ruled out in the lead up to the game with a hamstring issue.

“Her hamstring was tight but we thought she would be ok but she just about wasn’t,” confirmed Collins.

“Hopefully it’s nothing major, hopefully, she won’t be out for too long but it’s still probably too early to tell.

“It was a precaution, we were careful with her during the week and hopeful she would be here today but we are always very cautious with injuries.

“There’s no point losing a player for the course of a season, we trust our squad so there are now great learning opportunities for players to take.”