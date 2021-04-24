Defeat for Cork City Women's team at home to DLR Waves

Cork City 0 DLR Waves 1

CORK City’s winless run at the start of the new SSE Airtricity Women’s National League season now stands at four games as they were beaten 1-0 by DLR Waves at Turner’s Cross on Saturday afternoon.

Jess Gleeson’s thunderous free-kick in the first half proved to be the difference between the two sides as City lose back-to-back games at their new home and remain on two points in the table.

After a tame opening to this game, Waves finally had the first sight at goal in the 21st minute but after dispossessing Éabha O’Mahony in midfield, Fiona Donnelly’s ambitious strike from distance sailed just over the crossbar.

Abby McCarthy then ran the risk of getting sent off moments later. She initially did well to sweep up Gleeson's long over the top of her defence but after being challenged by both Letmon and Cronin, the shot-stopper just managed to smother the ball without using her hands, preventing Waves from scoring a certain goal in the process.

The reprieve was brief though as from the resulting free-kick, Gleeson emphatically drilled Rachel Doyle’s lay-off into the bottom left corner of the net to give the Dublin club the goal their performance thoroughly deserved.

The centre-back almost scored her and her side’s second of the afternoon just shy of the half an hour mark but she could only head a corner narrowly wide at the back post shortly before Letmon fired wide of that same upright and into the side net from a tight angle.

Christina Dring was one of five players named in the City matchday squad here that was also involved in the club’s FAI Cup final win against Waves in 2017 at the Aviva Stadium and she had their best chance of scoring before the interval.

Shaunagh McCarthy’s inswinging cross from the left found Dring in space inside the penalty area but the striker could only direct her header wide of the near post in front of the Shed End.

Gleeson was desperately unlucky not to make it 2-0 at the beginning of the second half but her thunderous free from 30 plus yards clipped the top of the crossbar.

The home side responded well to that setback and they twice went close to grabbing a leveller either side of the hour.

Becky Cassin was inches away from connecting with O’Mahony’s superb set-piece in behind the defence before Lauren Egbuloniu did connect with McCarthy’s sensational pass over the top but the winger couldn’t keep her header down from in front of goal.

City were almost gifted an equaliser with 16 minutes to go but Aoife Brophy did well to head the ball off the line after former City keeper Eve Badana dropped a corner but DLR Waves hung on to claim the three points.

CORK CITY: Abby McCarthy; Lauren Walsh, Ciara McNamara, Danielle Burke, Shaunagh McCarthy; Éabha O’Mahony, Becky Cassin; Lauren Egbuloniu, Eva Mangan, Laura Shine; Christina Dring.

Subs: Lauren Singleton for Shaunagh McCarthy (69), Nadine Seward for Laura Shine (79), Katie McCarthy for Eva Mangan (79), Kate O’Donovan for Éabha O’Mahony (86), Leah Murphy for Lauren Walsh (86).

DLR WAVES: Eve Badana; Aoife Brophy, Jess Gleeson, Niamh Barnes, Niamh Prior; Fiona Donnelly, Nadine Clara; Kerri Letmon, Rachel Doyle, Catherine Cornin; Katie Malone.

Subs: Avril Brierly for Rachel Doyle (69), Nicole Keogh for Kerri Letmon (83), Ciara Maher for Fiona Donnelly (83), Zoe Leonard for Catherine Cronin (90).

Referee: Claire Purcell.