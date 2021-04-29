John Caulfield confirms he put a bid together to invest in Cork City

HAVING played for and managed Cork City, John Caulfield has revealed he was looking to complete the hat-trick and become part of an ownership group of the club.

Speaking on The Other Three Amigos Podcast, he was asked was there any truth in the rumour that he was involved in a consortium that had expressed an interest in buying the club.

He admitted: “I had a very serious consortium and I didn’t realise when I put it together that the deal had been signed by Grovemoor at the end of February. I hadn’t realised that and then I met a member of the board, everything was on the table of what we had and to be fair, he said that they were only looking at getting the Grovemoor vote over the line and get that Grovemoor thing through.

"We moved on. The guys with me moved away and that’s just the way it is.

“Every League of Ireland club, we all know it’s trying to get people involved, trying to get sponsors. I always believe supporter-owned clubs are the way to go, I think it is the right model, I think [Shamrock] Rovers have probably cracked it right. They were 20 years running around Dublin with no home.

"If you look at them, they sacked Michael O’Neill after winning two leagues, they went through five managers including Stephen Kenny and [Stephen] Bradley probably gained out of those because ya know he was under massive pressure.

They probably got the exact model now, where supporters run the club with outside investment then, and I think Foras should always be part of the club.

"I always believed that but I do believe that you just have to get extra money in, you have to get someone, whether you are giving up part of the share but you need investment and that’s every club."

He's currently at the helm of Galway, in the same division as City and Cobh Ramblers.

"You know Galway is no different, they're supporter-owned, no different than Foras with supporters on the board. Great people, heart in the right place, all want the right thing.

"Ya know, Cormer are sponsoring here but there is still a lot of fundraising, a lot of money to be brought in because League of Ireland is expensive, particularly in this country.

You look at it at the moment whether it’s Cork City, whether it’s Galway United, you are having to take two buses to every game. If you’re a club in Dublin, you have none of those costs.

"I know I’m biased, but I always thought that when the provincial clubs, and what I mean by provincial clubs not clubs in Dublin or in the greater Dublin area, the provincial clubs, I always felt when they won a league, they really deserved it.

"They were on the road every second week travelling up and down the country and so the more investment we can into our league the better.”

Caulfield had a very successful time as manager of the club winning the league and two FAI Cups but was dismissed by the club in 2019 after a poor start to the season. Caulfield’s sacking becomes more questionable as time passes considering what he achieved and where the team is now.

The Galway boss insists he won’t be returning to the dugout in Turner's Cross in the future.

“I think that I’ve been very, very, very, lucky. I’ve been a player for the club for 15 years. I was fortunate to win honours, play in Europe.

"I loved being in the terraces and in the stands in 2005 and all those years following the club and I got my opportunity to manage the club.

"It was a phenomenal time, never regretted it. Obviously, in hindsight, there are one or two things you’d change. If you're asking me, ‘being the manager of the club again’? I would say really there is no chance.”