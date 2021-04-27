'The whole lot of us need to step up, at the moment it’s just not good enough'

IT was another disappointing evening for Cork City in the Munster derby against Treaty United on Friday night.

Defeat left the Rebel Army second bottom in the First Division having collected just three points from their opening five games.

City were level at half-time thanks to Cian Coleman’s equaliser but City’s vulnerability at set-pieces let them down, as Colin Healy’s men were unable to deal with a long throw for the winner. Healy was blunt in assessing his team’s performance.

“Honestly, not good enough, not good enough,” said the City manager. “We gave away two soft goals again and got punished on the night. Defend it properly and we aren’t doing that properly. You need to throw your body on the line and win headers, at the moment we aren’t doing that.

"Every set-piece they are getting it looks like they were going to score from it and people need to man up and take responsibility. The corner comes in you need to put your head on it, we aren’t doing that at the moment.”

City had Jack Walsh harshly sent off against Shelbourne in the game previous. Before Treaty’s opening goal there seemed to be a foul on striker Beineon O’Brien-Whitmarsh in the build-up play that led to the corner that caused City to go behind. City have had very few decisions go their way this season, but Healy was not looking for any excuses.

“You're going to get this in the First Division. Decisions, they don’t go your way sometimes and all that kind of stuff but even at that we need to defend the corner and the throw-in there the second one, it’s not good enough and we got punished by it.

“We had a lot of possession like but it’s what you do with the ball as well like. You know a lot of times we had it there in good possession and we were giving it away in silly areas like that. No, listen, we weren’t good enough on the night.

“There’s a lot of players that yeah they need to do better and they know that themselves, it’s tough at the moment.

I think all of them need to step up, all of them, it’s not just one or two. As a team the whole lot of us need to step up, at the moment it’s just not good enough."

They travel to face Bray Wanderers at Carlisle Grounds next Friday night and Healy will be looking to evaluate things in training in order to turn their fortunes around.

“Well I keep saying that you keep working hard and you go on the training pitch and you can turn it around but listen, you can say that for so long can’t ya but at the moment it’s not going well. You need to get back into training in the morning have a look at things and see where it goes from there.”

City are on the lookout for a new assistant manager after it was announced earlier last week that assistant manager John Cotter will be leaving the club at the end of the month.

Cotter who is in his second spell as part of the management team with the club will take up a role within the FAI, but the club does not have a replacement lined up.